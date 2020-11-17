Culver City Receives Grant For Bicycle And Pedestrian Safety Education

The City of Culver City’s Public Works Department has received a $47,000.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) that focuses on the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians.

“Traffic safety is a valued City goal. The City is presently developing its first Local Road Safety Plan including safety education. This grant will assist the City in developing and deploying a comprehensive traffic safety education program for community members of all ages and physical abilities,” the City said in a press release.

Grant funds will be used for a variety of activities promoting bicyclist and pedestrian safety:

Education workshops geared toward youth, adults and seniors.

Development of traffic safety education materials in multiple languages.

Education on the importance of safety equipment that improves visibility such as reflective armbands, bicycle headlights and taillights.

Distribution of bicycle helmets to those in need following education presentations.

The grant program runs from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.

“Our goal is that education will change poor behaviors and make our roads safer,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “This funding will help ensure the safety of those out biking or walking.”

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.