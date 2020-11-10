Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration
November 10, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh...
Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80: Culver City Beat – November, 9, 2020
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80 * George Gascon Unseats Jackie...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Man Robs Culver City Trader Joes at Gunpoint
November 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Man makes off with $1,000 in cash By Chad Winthrop A man robbed a Culver City Trader Joes at gunpoint...
Westside Cities See Significant Rent Decreases Since Start of Pandemic
November 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Rent index down for Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Culver City By Sam Catanzaro A recent report shows the average rent...
Mid-Century Jazz: Bringing the Jazz Club to Homes
November 7, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local quartet bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting By Sam Catanzaro Concerts in Los...
Looking For A Way To Destress?
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being...
Santa Monica Scores Two Legal Victories in Effort to Close Airport
November 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Federal courts dismisses challenges to airport closure By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica recently scored two legal victories in city officials’...
Los Angeles City Council Postpones Vote on Encampment Ban
November 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee * Historical...
Award-Winning Chef Nancy Silverton Set to Open Culver City Restaurant
November 5, 2020 Staff Report
Pizette set to open November 12 By Kerry Slater Nancy Silverton is bringing a fast-casual Italian spot called Pizzette to...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of
November 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Culver City Middle School Has Already Walked and Biked to Sacramento!
November 3, 2020 Westside Today Staff
CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge By Chad Winthrop Culver City Middle School students have collectively walked and biked over 450...
LA Metro Offering Free Rides on Election Day
November 2, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Drop-off boxes remain at 19 Rail and Bus Stations The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is offering free...
Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405: Culver City Beat – November, 2, 2020
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405 *...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street
Santa Monica's Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street
Santa Monica's Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...Read more