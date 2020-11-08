November 9, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Robs Culver City Trader Joes at Gunpoint

Man makes off with $1,000 in cash

By Chad Winthrop

A man robbed a Culver City Trader Joes at gunpoint on Friday.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 6 at 8:45 p.m. officers received a radio call of an armed robbery in progress at Trader Joes, located at 9290 Culver Boulevard. According to police, officers arrived on the scene within seconds, however, the suspect had already fled the location.

CCPD says an investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store and approached the manager who was in the process of conducting a money transfer.

“The suspect pointed a firearm at the manager and demanded money. After robbing the manager, the suspect approached four separate cashiers at gunpoint and demanded money from their respective registers. The cashiers complied, and the suspect then exited the store and ran towards the parking structure where he entered an unknown type vehicle, white in color and fled the location,” CCPD said.

The suspect made off with around $1,000 in cash, according to CCPD.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, 20 to 30 years of age, approximately 6’00, thin build, wearing a dark blue hoodie and black pants.

The suspect vehicle is an unknown make, white, 4-door Sedan.

The weapon used was a black, semi-automatic handgun, according to CCPD.

