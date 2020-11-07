November 8, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Mid-Century Jazz: Bringing the Jazz Club to Homes

The Mid-Century Jazz quartet. Photo: Courtesy.

Local quartet bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting

By Sam Catanzaro

Concerts in Los Angeles, a global hub for live music, have come to a halt amid the pandemic, as is the case with cities across the world. The local jazz quartet, “Mid-Century Jazz”, however, is bringing the jazz club to homes across the region. 

“We love going to jazz clubs and the level of artistry is amazing. Most of the music played is contemporary and while that is fantastic, it is very hard to find live jazz with an emphasis on classic jazz, such as Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson, and so many more greats. We want to bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting so that all generations can hear these great tunes and learn something about the composers and artists of the time. As all venues are currently closed due to COVID, we can duplicate the jazz club in the client’s private home,” said Andrea Comsky, Mid-Century Jazz vocalist. 

Comsky has worked in almost every musical genre. From the musical theatre to opera, recording studios and jazz, her four-octave range allows her to cover a wide range of music, and is joined by a cast of world-class musicians. 

Bassist Jack Cousin is the longest standing member of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. One of America’s finest bass players, he got his start playing jazz and is “thrilled to return to his roots,” Comsky says. 

Pianist Alex Mansour is a triple threat. A brilliant jazz pianist, Mansour is also an up and coming film composer and currently serves as Principal cello of the American Youth Symphony.

Drummer Jonathan Schlitt comes from a distinguished Los Angeles musical family. A true crossover musician, he plays in the recording studios, clubs and local symphony orchestras.

All of the musicians are “crossover” artists and work professionally in most genres of music, from classical to jazz, theatre, film and contemporary music. 

“Audience members have commented on the “inter-generational” aspect of the group. Spanning five decades, the difference in our ages disappears when playing these jazz classics. The music is ageless,” Comsky said. 

The four-member jazz quartet performs two full “sets” just as one would find in a jazz club. Each set is approximately 30 minutes long, with an intermission.

“The band members have been quarantined since March and are diligent in taking every precaution in remaining healthy. We work with each individual client to organize a safe environment for the performance. The band itself remains at least 12-14 feet away from the nearest audience member. We can perform in an indoor or outdoor setting. Working with the client, we discuss the size of the area, the number of people in the audience, how they are spaced out, etc. We are conscientious in ensuring a safe and comfortable space for everyone,” Comsky said.

For more information about Mid-Century Jazz, visit mid-centuryjazz.com or check out their Facebook page

in Featured, Music, News
Related Posts
Featured, News

Santa Monica Scores Two Legal Victories in Effort to Close Airport

November 6, 2020

Read more
November 6, 2020

Federal courts dismisses challenges to airport closure By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica recently scored two legal victories in city officials’...
Featured, News

Los Angeles City Council Postpones Vote on Encampment Ban

November 6, 2020

Read more
November 6, 2020

Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
News, video

Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Read more
November 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee * Historical...

Photo: ivystationculvercity.com
Dining, Featured, News

Award-Winning Chef Nancy Silverton Set to Open Culver City Restaurant

November 5, 2020

Read more
November 5, 2020

Pizette set to open November 12 By Kerry Slater Nancy Silverton is bringing a fast-casual Italian spot called Pizzette to...

According to Dr. Joseph J. Pinzone, hyperthermia improves the effectiveness of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Photos: Courtesy Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro  “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...

CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge results as of October 30. Photo: CCUSD.
Culver City, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Middle School Has Already Walked and Biked to Sacramento!

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge By Chad Winthrop Culver City Middle School students have collectively walked and biked over 450...
Featured, News

LA Metro Offering Free Rides on Election Day

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Drop-off boxes remain at 19 Rail and Bus Stations The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is offering free...
News, video

Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405: Culver City Beat – November, 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405 *...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Activate Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Election

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Additional CCPD officers assigned to field By Sam Catanzaro Ahead of the election Culver City police have activated their Emergency...

Rendering of 12444 Venice looking southeast. Photos: TCA Architects.
Featured, Mar Vista, News, Real Estate

Two Mar Vista Developments Underway With 100+ Units

November 1, 2020

Read more
November 1, 2020

Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...

Travelodge (Normandie) - 18606 Normandie Avenue. Photo: Google.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Ten City of Hotels and Apartments Purchases for interim Housing

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...

Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes the Westside. Photo: Courtesy.
Education, Featured, News

What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...

The scene of a Wednesday Fire at the 405 underpass. Photos: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Fire Breaks Out Under 405 Freeway

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Rubbish fire breaks out Wednesday afternoon  By Sam Catanzaro  A fire broke out near the 405 Freeway-Venice Boulevard underpass homeless...
News, video

Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling * 18...

Nashville hot chicken at Dave's Hot Chicken. Photo: daveshotchicken.com.
Culver City, Dining, Featured, News

Culver City Getting New Nashville Hot Chicken Spot

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Culver City location planned for local chain Dave’s Hot Chicken By Kerry Slater A new fried chicken place is coming...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR