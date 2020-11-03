Culver City Middle School Has Already Walked and Biked to Sacramento!

CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge

By Chad Winthrop

Culver City Middle School students have collectively walked and biked over 450 miles–more than the distance from Los Angeles to Sacramento–by tracking their steps and miles.

The program, known as the Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD Walk/Bike Across America Challenge, is open to all elementary and middle school students in the district. The district’s Safe Routes to School Program (Culver City Walk & Rollers) is organizing the challenge.

“Help your school cross the United States by walking and biking every day. Use your pedometer (or smart phone app) and Activity Tracker to track how many steps, blocks or miles you walk or bike each day, week or month. Then simply upload the information through the Active4.me Run Club application. That’s it! The system tracks your progress and all the other students at your school. Together you will chart a path across the country!” reads Culver City Walk & Rollers’ website.

