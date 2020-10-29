October 30, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Fire Breaks Out Under 405 Freeway

The scene of a Wednesday Fire at the 405 underpass. Photos: Citizen App.

Rubbish fire breaks out Wednesday afternoon 

By Sam Catanzaro 

A fire broke out near the 405 Freeway-Venice Boulevard underpass homeless encampment Wednesday. 

According to an LAFD spokesperson, the fire–described as a rubbish fire–was reported at 4:44 p.m. at on the 3700 block of Tuller Avenue, right off of Venice Boulevard, the location of a large homeless encampment. 

According to the LAFD, the Culver City Fire Department also responded to the scene. 

The fire was handled by one LAFD engine and no injuries were reported. 

The LAFD says that an arson investigator was assigned to the scene but had no further information to report. 

Westside Today has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department requesting more info, but the Department could not immediately be reached. 

The fire is the latest fire to break out in a Westside homeless encampment. In Venice alone, six such fires were reported in less than a month between September and October. 

In the wake of these fires, some of which are believed to be arson, Los Angeles City Council passed a motion calling for a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any acts of arson in Venice starting in September 2020.

According to the motion, reports indicate that the September 14 Rose-Penmar fire, and the September 15 Sunset-Hampton fire were set deliberately. There was also an attempt by someone to light a tent on fire near the Rose-Penmar encampment on September 21, the motion states. Additionally, residents of an encampment on Third Avenue report that some of their tents were doused by gasoline in the early morning hours of September 10.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
News, video

Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling * 18...

Nashville hot chicken at Dave's Hot Chicken. Photo: daveshotchicken.com.
Culver City, Dining, Featured, News

Culver City Getting New Nashville Hot Chicken Spot

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Culver City location planned for local chain Dave’s Hot Chicken By Kerry Slater A new fried chicken place is coming...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Unified Providing Free Grab and Go Meals for All Children

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Grab and go meals for all children under 18 (not just CCUSD students) By Kerry Slater The Culver City Unified...
News, video

Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series: Culver City Beat – October, 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series. *...
News, video

Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...

Partial soft-story collapse due to inadequate shear strength at ground level during the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake in San Francisco. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Addressing Weak Buildings Vulnerable to Earthquakes

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Culver City Council considering ordinance to address “Soft Story” buildings By Chad Winthrop Culver City is considering a new seismic...
Featured, News, Real Estate

$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed by California Landmark

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Property Tax Scam Active in County Officials Say

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...

Samy's Camera in Culver City. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Thief Cuts Hole in Roof of Culver City Camera Store and Steals $100K Worth of Gear

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Culver City Police Department says Samy’s Camera victim of burglary By Sam Catanzaro Police say a burglar cut a hole...
News, video

Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions: Culver City Beat – October, 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions * 335 Homeless Residents Housed...

Photo: Swingers (Facebook)
Dining, Featured, News

Swingers to Reopen: Westside Food Scene

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater Swingers Back in Businesses Swingers, the popular American diner, is reopening...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

CCUSD Provides Mental Health Resources to Culver City Students, Families

October 20, 2020

Read more
October 20, 2020

During these most difficult times, the need for mental health services, emotional support, and crisis intervention is greater than it’s...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR