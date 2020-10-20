CCUSD Provides Mental Health Resources to Culver City Students, Families

During these most difficult times, the need for mental health services, emotional support, and crisis intervention is greater than it’s ever been. CCUSD recognizes how critical it is to talk openly about mental health, and to ensure that a full array of support services are available for our students and families. At the October 13 Board of Education meeting, all participants received a presentation on mental health supports available through CCUSD. Credentialed school counselors at every site are the first line of defense. Plus a total of five Marriage and Family Therapists (MFTs) are available at elementary, middle and high school levels by referral from a counselor. Additionally, we learned about mental health support systems available through outside professional organizations, including

• Sandy Segal Youth Health Center, located on site at CCMS and CCHS (services provided by Venice Family Clinic)•Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services•Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Mental health and crisis intervention services are available at all levels, for all students and families, from multiple agencies. To see this important presentation in its entirety, please click here or contact your individual school site counselor or principal for more information. (The mental health presentation begins at the one hour, seven minute mark of the video.) The Board of Education also passed a resolution to commemorate November asNative American Heritage Month, to recognize the immeasurable contributions to our nation, our state, our city, and our school district. CCUSD is committed to equity and inclusion for all people and seeks to honor the sacrifices many tribal citizens have made throughout our country’s history.

Culver City Unified School District