The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar Golf Course in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update
Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time: Culver City Beat – October, 15, 2020
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time * LA County...
Michelin Pauses 2020 Guide for California Citing COVID-19, Wildfires
October 15, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of Stars,...
Pie Season Is Here!
October 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
City of Culver City to Hold 13th Annual City-Wide Disaster Drill
October 13, 2020 Westside Today Staff
The California Great ShakeOut now known as International ShakeOut Day takes place on the third Thursday of October. This year’s...
Heat Advisory in Effect for Westside
October 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
Venice Family Clinic Collecting Free Hygiene Products and School Supplies
October 13, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Clinic celebrating 50 year anniversary by asking the community to participate in volunteer opportunities By Kerry Slater As part of...
Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local Election: Culver City Beat – October, 12, 2020
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local...
Culver City High Student Film Wins at Cannes
October 12, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Reflections, a short film written by Culver City High School student Ginger Anderson-Willis, featuring a physically-distanced cast and crew of...
Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
First Look at Culver City’s 1111 Jefferson Project
Check out renderings of a Culver City development the would see a Post Office, Coco’s Restaurant and Valvoline be replaced...
LA County Set to Buy 8 Motels for Homeless Housing
October 9, 2020 Staff Report
LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
October 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
Culver City High Teacher Earns National Outstanding Educator Award
October 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City High School history teacher Andy Owens has been selected for the University of Chicago’s Outstanding Educator Award. This...
ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City: Culver City Beat – October, 8, 2020
October 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ABC's 'Supermarket Sweep" Show Coming To Culver City * Mayer Eric...
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
October 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
