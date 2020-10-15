October 16, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update

The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar Golf Course in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, video
Related Posts
News, video

Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time: Culver City Beat – October, 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jetpack Flying Over LAX Spotted For Second Time * LA County...

Photo: Verspertine (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Michelin Pauses 2020 Guide for California Citing COVID-19, Wildfires

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of Stars,...
Dining, video

Pie Season Is Here!

October 14, 2020

Read more
October 14, 2020

Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

City of Culver City to Hold 13th Annual City-Wide Disaster Drill

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

The California Great ShakeOut now known as International ShakeOut Day takes place on the third Thursday of October. This year’s...
Featured, News, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

Heat Advisory in Effect for Westside

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Collecting Free Hygiene Products and School Supplies

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

Clinic celebrating 50 year anniversary by asking the community to participate in volunteer opportunities By Kerry Slater As part of...
News, video

Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local Election: Culver City Beat – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local...
Culver City, Education, Featured, News

Culver City High Student Film Wins at Cannes

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Reflections, a short film written by Culver City High School student Ginger Anderson-Willis, featuring a physically-distanced cast and crew of...
video

Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
Featured, News, Real Estate

First Look at Culver City’s 1111 Jefferson Project

October 11, 2020

Read more
October 11, 2020

Check out renderings of a Culver City development the would see a Post Office, Coco’s Restaurant and Valvoline be replaced...

Motel 6 in Harbor City, one of eight motels LA County is looking to house homeless individuals in. Photo: Google.
Featured, News, Real Estate

LA County Set to Buy 8 Motels for Homeless Housing

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
Education, Featured, News

Culver City High Teacher Earns National Outstanding Educator Award

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Culver City High School history teacher Andy Owens has been selected for the University of Chicago’s Outstanding Educator Award. This...
News, video

ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City: Culver City Beat – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City * Mayer Eric...
News, video

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...

