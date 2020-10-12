Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local Election
* Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple And Gold Celebrating Lakers Championship Win
Culver City Police Officers Association Reinforces Political Views Ahead of Local Election: Culver City Beat – October, 12, 2020
Culver City High Student Film Wins at Cannes
October 12, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Reflections, a short film written by Culver City High School student Ginger Anderson-Willis, featuring a physically-distanced cast and crew of...
First Look at Culver City’s 1111 Jefferson Project
Check out renderings of a Culver City development the would see a Post Office, Coco’s Restaurant and Valvoline be replaced...
LA County Set to Buy 8 Motels for Homeless Housing
October 9, 2020 Staff Report
LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
October 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
Culver City High Teacher Earns National Outstanding Educator Award
October 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City High School history teacher Andy Owens has been selected for the University of Chicago’s Outstanding Educator Award. This...
ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City: Culver City Beat – October, 8, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City * Mayer Eric...
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside
October 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...
Popular Indian Street Food Restaurant Opening in Culver City
October 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Westfield Culver City getting popular The Bombay Frankie Company By Kerry Slater A popular Indian street food restaurant is relocating...
Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants
October 8, 2020 Staff Report
By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
LA County Indoor Malls, Nail Salons Given Green Light
Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...
More Visitors Needed to Stem COVID in Nursing Homes
By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist More than six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, no one has done much to...
Culver City Playgrounds Open
Outdoor playgrounds re-open Saturday, October 3 By Chad Winthrop Culver City outdoor playgrounds recently re-opened with measures in place to...
Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases
October 5, 2020 Westside Today Staff
New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...
