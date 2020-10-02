October 2, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Jogger Shot at in Culver City, Gunman at-Large

The 11200 Block of McDonald Street. Photo: Google.

Culver City police searching for suspect

By Staff Writer

Culver City police are searching for a gunman who fired shots at a jogger earlier this week.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on September 30, at 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 11200 Block of McDonald Street regarding an assault with a firearm. Officers met with the victim, a Culver City resident, who explained was jogging on McDonald Street when he observed the suspect vehicle driving parallel to him.

“The victim stated, the vehicle turned southbound onto Dawes Avenue and parked at the intersection. As the victim was running past the suspect vehicle, he observed the suspect exit the vehicle and stand in the center of McDonald Street and Dawes Avenue facing his direction. The suspect yelled at him about an iPhone. The suspect then displayed the silhouette of gun from underneath his shirt and fired two gun shots towards the victim,” CPD

The victim was not struck and sprinted away from the suspect and the suspect drove away in an unknown direction, police say.

The suspect is descrobed as a Black male in his early 20’s, 5’6”, thin build, wearing dark-colored pants, red plaid long sleeve shirt driver a newer dark gray pick-up truck.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Culver City Detective Bureau at 310-253-6300.

in Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News
Related Posts
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Ralphs Cited for Failure to Report a Worker’s COVID-19 Death

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Groocery store faces $25k fine By Chad Winthrop California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) has cited five grocery...
News, video

Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation: Culver City Beat – October, 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation * Street Sweeping...
Dining, Featured, News

Culver City-Founded Sizzler Restaurants Declare Bankruptcy

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

Longtime chain to keep locations open By Toi Creel Founded in Culver City and based in Orange County the 62-year-old...
Dining, Featured, News

LA County Says Breweries, Wineries Can Resume Outdoor Services

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves reopening in 3-2 vote By Kerry Slater LA County has given breweries and wineries...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’

September 30, 2020

Read more
September 30, 2020

Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future

September 30, 2020

Read more
September 30, 2020

Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...

Photo: Mr. Bones Pumpkin Parch (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Will Not Open in Any Capacity This Halloween

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Popular Culver City pumpkin patch and Halloween destination cites current rate of COVID-19 infection as factor By Kerry Slater Mr....
News, video

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking: Culver City Beat – September, 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking * LA...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

LAX Launches ‘Noise-Portal’

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Portal created to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels By Chad Winthrop LAX recently launched a noise portal...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Westfield Files Federal Class-Action Lawsuit to Reopen Indoor Malls

September 27, 2020

Read more
September 27, 2020

Federal class-action lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County By Toi Creel The company behind Westfield Culver City has filed a...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
News, video

Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help * Increases In...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
Dining, Featured, News

As County Breweries Say They Have Been Unfairly Shuttered Lawmakers Pass Grant Program

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors  By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR