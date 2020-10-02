Jogger Shot at in Culver City, Gunman at-Large

Culver City police searching for suspect

By Staff Writer

Culver City police are searching for a gunman who fired shots at a jogger earlier this week.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on September 30, at 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 11200 Block of McDonald Street regarding an assault with a firearm. Officers met with the victim, a Culver City resident, who explained was jogging on McDonald Street when he observed the suspect vehicle driving parallel to him.

“The victim stated, the vehicle turned southbound onto Dawes Avenue and parked at the intersection. As the victim was running past the suspect vehicle, he observed the suspect exit the vehicle and stand in the center of McDonald Street and Dawes Avenue facing his direction. The suspect yelled at him about an iPhone. The suspect then displayed the silhouette of gun from underneath his shirt and fired two gun shots towards the victim,” CPD

The victim was not struck and sprinted away from the suspect and the suspect drove away in an unknown direction, police say.

The suspect is descrobed as a Black male in his early 20’s, 5’6”, thin build, wearing dark-colored pants, red plaid long sleeve shirt driver a newer dark gray pick-up truck.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Culver City Detective Bureau at 310-253-6300.