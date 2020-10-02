October 2, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Ralphs Cited for Failure to Report a Worker’s COVID-19 Death

Groocery store faces $25k fine

By Chad Winthrop

California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) has cited five grocery stores in Southern California for failing to protect their employees from COVID-19, including a Culver City Ralphs that neglected to report a worker’s COVID-19 death.

The retailers listed below were cited for various health and safety violations including some classified as serious, with proposed penalties ranging from $13,500 to $25,560.

“Grocery retail workers are on the front lines and face a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Cal/OSHA Chief Doug Parker. “Employers in this industry must investigate possible causes of employee illness and put in place the necessary measures to protect their staff.”

The stores cited for COVID-19 and other safety and health violations include:

Employer NameIndustryWorksite LocationInspection
Type		Proposed
Penalties
RalphsGroceryCulver CityAccident-initiated$25,560
*RalphsGroceryWest HollywoodComplaint-initiated$25,120
*RalphsGrocerySherman OaksReferral-initiated$23,700
*RalphsGroceryStudio CityComplaint-initiated$13,500
*Food 4 LessGroceryLos AngelesComplaint-initiated$16,500
*Did not provide physical distance between employees and customers

The grocery stores above, owned and operated by Cincinnati-based Kroger Company, were cited for failing to protect workers from exposure to COVID-19 because they did not update their workplace safety plans to properly address hazards related to the virus.

The Food 4 Less in Los Angeles and Ralphs grocery stores in Studio City, Sherman Oaks and West Hollywood put their workers at risk for serious illness by allowing too many customers in the store, which prevented workers from maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance.

The Studio City location exposed workers in the cheese department to hazards related to COVID-19 as they did not install physical barriers between employees and customers. Plexiglas or other required barriers were not installed at registers 1-8 at the West Hollywood location.

Cal/OSHA inspectors determined that both the Culver City and West Hollywood locations failed to provide effective training for their employees, including instruction on how the virus is spread, measures to avoid infection, signs and symptoms of infection, and how to safely use cleaners and disinfectants.

The Culver City and Sherman Oaks grocery stores failed to report a worker’s fatal COVID-19 illness at each location. Cal/OSHA learned of the fatality seven days after the worker’s death in Culver City, and six days after the fatality in Sherman Oaks.

in Culver City, Featured, News
Related Posts
The 11200 Block of McDonald Street. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Jogger Shot at in Culver City, Gunman at-Large

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Culver City police searching for suspect By Staff Writer Culver City police are searching for a gunman who fired shots...
News, video

Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation: Culver City Beat – October, 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation * Street Sweeping...
Dining, Featured, News

Culver City-Founded Sizzler Restaurants Declare Bankruptcy

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

Longtime chain to keep locations open By Toi Creel Founded in Culver City and based in Orange County the 62-year-old...
Dining, Featured, News

LA County Says Breweries, Wineries Can Resume Outdoor Services

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves reopening in 3-2 vote By Kerry Slater LA County has given breweries and wineries...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’

September 30, 2020

Read more
September 30, 2020

Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future

September 30, 2020

Read more
September 30, 2020

Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...

Photo: Mr. Bones Pumpkin Parch (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Will Not Open in Any Capacity This Halloween

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Popular Culver City pumpkin patch and Halloween destination cites current rate of COVID-19 infection as factor By Kerry Slater Mr....
News, video

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking: Culver City Beat – September, 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking * LA...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

LAX Launches ‘Noise-Portal’

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Portal created to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels By Chad Winthrop LAX recently launched a noise portal...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Westfield Files Federal Class-Action Lawsuit to Reopen Indoor Malls

September 27, 2020

Read more
September 27, 2020

Federal class-action lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County By Toi Creel The company behind Westfield Culver City has filed a...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
News, video

Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help * Increases In...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
Dining, Featured, News

As County Breweries Say They Have Been Unfairly Shuttered Lawmakers Pass Grant Program

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors  By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR