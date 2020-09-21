Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Firefighters Extinguish Palms Building Fire
* Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical Size
Firefighters Extinguish Building Fire In Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 21, 2020
New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Shots Fired and Live Ammo Found at Culver City Park
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
No victims reported by police By Sam Catanzaro Police found spent shells and live ammunition following reports of shots fired...
Culver City Hotel Stabbing Leaves Victim ‘Bleeding Profusely’
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Suspect at-large, victim in critical condition following Friday incident at Culver City DoubleTree By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at-large...
4.6 Quake Rocks Westside
September 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
4.6 magnitude quake recorded Friday night By Sam Catanzaro A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the San Gabriel Valley Friday sending shock...
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
September 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Moved up Census: Time for Californians to Act
September 17, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Tom Elias, Columnist California polls now show President Trump trails Democrat Joseph Biden in the upcoming presidential election by...
Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics: Culver City Beat – September, 17, 2020
September 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Grants Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics * As...
Thieves Caught on Video Removing ATM From Culver City Restaurant
Culver City Police Department looking for at-large suspects By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for two men caught on security...
Missing Man Last Seen in Culver City
Police looking for Boyd “Christian” Holmes By Sam Catanzaro A reward is being offered for information surrounding the whereabouts of...
Sur La Table Departing Westside
Popular culinary store closing stores nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Sur La Table is closing its Santa Monica location, marking the...
Air Quality Skewing COVID-19 Testing Results
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality
With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
COVID-19 Could Have Been in LA as Early as Last December, According to Study
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
