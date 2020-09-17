September 17, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?

Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe. Learn more in this video made possible by Maser Condo Sales.

Sur La Table on Wilshire in Santa Monica, September 16. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Sur La Table Departing Westside

September 17, 2020

Popular culinary store closing stores nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Sur La Table is closing its Santa Monica location, marking the...

Santa Monica Pier, September 15, obscured by haze. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Air Quality Skewing COVID-19 Testing Results

September 15, 2020

Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality

September 15, 2020

With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
COVID-19 Could Have Been in LA as Early as Last December, According to Study

September 15, 2020

UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...

Willy California's Coliseum Athletic Tee. Photos: Courtesy.
Willy California Wants Men to Rethink Their Closet

September 15, 2020

Local clothing line reimagines athleisure By Toi Creel With ranges in styles for men’s clothing from suits and professional clothing...
Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder: Culver City Beat – September, 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder * Mayor...
Culver CityBus Fare Collection Resumes

September 14, 2020

Fares resume after nearly six-month suspension By Staff Writer After nearly six months of fare-less rides, Culver CityBus patrons now...
Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions

September 14, 2020

Street sweeping restrictions, parking enforcement, towing still on hold By Staff Writer A moratorium on street sweeping regulations, oversized vehicle...
Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store

September 11, 2020

A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over...
UCLA Study Finds 1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic

September 11, 2020

UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 11, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?

September 10, 2020

The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms * LA Partners With New...
Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside

September 10, 2020

National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...

