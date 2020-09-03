In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside
LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City: Culver City Beat – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LA School Of Gymnastics Sued by City * LA County Salons...
How Do You Brew?
September 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
Kenneth Powell Appointed as Culver City’s Fire Chief
September 2, 2020 Westside Today Staff
The City Council of Culver City has announced the appointment of Kenneth Powell as Culver City’s next Fire Chief. Chief...
City of LA Partners With Organization to End Senior Loneliness
September 1, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Staff Writer The City of Los Angeles Department of Aging and Element3 Health Monday jointly announced the launch of...
County Warns of Potential COVID-19 Spikes Ahead of Labor Day
September 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...
Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate: Culver City Beat – August, 31, 2020
August 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Jail Out of Compliance City Council Votes to Investigate...
Court Rules in Favor of Culver City and LA in LAX Flight Path Case
August 31, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Toi Creel and Sam Catanzaro Both the City of Los Angeles and Culver City are in a fight over...
Two Juveniles Wanted in Culver City Armed Carjacking
August 31, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for two juvenile suspects wanted for an armed carjacking over the weekend...
A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot
By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
City Attorney Charges TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown
August 28, 2020 Staff Report
In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Edify TV: Mar Vista Apartments on Chopping Block?
A 1940s Mar Vista apartment complex could soon be replaced by a dozen million-dollar-plus small homes. Learn more in this...
22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash: Culver City Beat – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 22-Year Old Dies After 405 Off Ramp Crash * LA Public...
Westside Chiropractor Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fraudulently Billing Labor Union Health Plan $4.8 Million
August 27, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Mahyar David Yadidi order to pay $1,976,832 in restitution on top of four year prison sentence By Chad Winthrop A...
Attempted Murder of Culver City Police Officers
August 27, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City police arrest suspect for shooting at officer By Staff Writer Culver City police have arrested a man for...
