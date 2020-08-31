August 31, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Juveniles Wanted in Culver City Armed Carjacking

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police are searching for two juvenile suspects wanted for an armed carjacking over the weekend

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on August 29, at approximately 4:13 p.m., officers received a radio call of an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Pier One Imports, located at 11140 Jefferson Boulevard.

The officers met with the victim who stated that while he was loading items into his car, two juvenile suspects approached him on foot. One of the suspects produced a handgun and pointed it to the victim’s head while demanding his vehicle. After telling the suspects he did not have the keys, the suspects demanded his credit card. In fear for his life, the victim gave the suspects his credit card and they fled the area of foot,” the Department said in a press release.

While conducting an on-scene investigation, CCPD officers were notified that the victim’s credit card had been used at the Macy’s, located at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd. CCPD officers responded to the area and observed two juveniles matching the description of the suspects walking in the parking lot. Upon seeing the officers, one of the subjects discarded a loaded firearm next to a parked vehicle.

The two juveniles were detained without incident, according to police.

A field show up was conducted and the victim positively identified both juveniles as the suspects who robbed him. Further, the victims credit card was found to be in possession of one of the suspects, police say.

The suspects were placed under arrest for attempted carjacking) and armed robbery.

in Featured, News
