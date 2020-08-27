From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside is home to many top-notch sandwiches worth highlighting in August – National Sandwich Month. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside
Culver City Restaurants Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
August 27, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
The Many Flavors Of Coffee
August 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
County to ‘Think About’ Schools, Businesses Reopening if COVID-19 Transmission Rates Hold
August 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion
By Shawn McCann As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park: Westside Beat – August, 24, 2020
August 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Couple Rescued in Sequoia National Park * AirBnb Cracking...
Three Culver City Stabbing Suspects at-Large
August 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department asking the public for help finding suspects By Sam Catanzaro Three suspects are wanted by Culver...
Culver Police, Good Samaritan Prevent Person From Jumping off La Ballona Creek Bridge
August 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department and good Samaritan prevent woman from jumping off bridge By Sam Catanzaro A good Samaritan, assisted...
Community Support Helping Venice Family Clinic Serve Patients During Pandemic
August 24, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Because of an outpouring of community support and dedication from its staff, Venice Family Clinic has been able to continue...
State Must Analyze Practice of Dumping Billions of Gallons of Wastewater Into Sea
August 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles Superior Court rules in favor of Los Angeles Waterkeeper in case against Water Resources Control Board By Sam...
Palms Shooting Leaves Victim Lying in Middle of Street
August 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Suspect flees scene of Thursday shooting By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that left a victim...
Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance: Westside Beat – August, 20, 2020
August 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Parent Tasks School For More Assistance * Uber and...
Culver City Tex-Mex Restaurant Closes
August 20, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Popular downtown Culver City Tex-Mex restaurant Amacita is closed for the...
Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit
August 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside
From "The Godmother" at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside
From "The Godmother" at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...Read more