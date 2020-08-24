Three Culver City Stabbing Suspects at-Large

Culver City Police Department asking the public for help finding suspects

By Sam Catanzaro

Three suspects are wanted by Culver City police in connection to a stabbing that occurred over the weekend.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on August 22 at around 9:30 p.m., the victim was standing by his vehicle in the parking lot of Little Ceasers pizza, located at 4042 Centinela Boulevard.

Three suspects approached the victim and began to yell gang slogans and asked the victim where he was from. The suspects then proceeded to assault the victim by punching and kicking him, causing him to fall to the ground.

“During the attack, the victim was stabbed three times, once under his right armpit and twice in the back. After stabbing the victim, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction,” CCPD said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

All three suspects are described by the CCPD as Hispanic males, between 21-22 years old.

Suspect one is described by police as around 5’8, 140-150 pounds, with short dark hair, black shirt and blue jeans, with an unknown tattoo on his chest.

Suspect two is described as 5’9, 120 to 130 pounds with short, light-colored hair, wearing a white shirt and khaki pants, with unknown tattoos on arms and chest.

Suspect three is described as between 5’3 to 5’4, between 180 to 200 pounds, wearing a blue “LA” hat, dark shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to the call the CCPD Detective Bureau at 310-253-6300.