While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities
TikTok Suing Trump? Westside Beat – August, 10, 2020
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * TikTok Suing Trump? * Coronavirus Cases Rise As Hospitalizations Decline All...
Environmental Study Approved for New Clippers Arena
August 10, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Toi Creel Recently an environmental study was approved for a new 18,000-seat sports and entertainment complex for the LA...
Edify TV: Flurry of Development in Westside Neighborhood
A Westside neighborhood, known for its ramen restaurants and all things Japanese, is undergoing a flurry of development. Learn more...
Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market
From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
Temporary Closure of La Ballona Creek Bike Path
The Culver City Public Works Department will begin its annual maintenance of the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Work will occur on...
Culver City Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect
August 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Man arrested for shooting at group of construction workers By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested a man for...
Open Air Homes: Bringing High-End Rentals to LA
August 6, 2020 Westside Today Staff
By Toi Creel In 2012 Brad Greiner, an independent filmmaker found himself in a financial pinch where he could no...
City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields: Westside Beat – August, 6, 2020
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * City Council Meeting For Inglewood Oil Fields * LA Will Shut...
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
August 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Culver Police Investigating Attempted Murder
August 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Man shoots at group of people during altercation By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are investigating an attempted murder that...
Sheriff Investigating Fatal Culver City Police Shooting
August 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department fatally shoots man Monday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating...
Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect; Officer Struck by Friendly Fire
Sources say homeless man fatally shot while officer suffers a friendly-fire gunshot wound By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police fatally...
Culver City High School New Sports Seasons: Westside Beat – August, 3, 2020
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School New Sports Seasons. * LA Rents Decreasing?...
County Officials Express Cautious Optimism on COVID Transmission Trends
County health officials cite closure of bars and other indoor venues as factor behind trends By Sam Catanzaro Health officials...
Trump Gives Go-Ahead for Purchase of Culver-Headquartered TikTok
Trump gives go-ahead for Microsoft to purchase the Chinese-owned video app By Sam Catanzaro Culver City-headquartered TikTok is making headlines...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities
While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities
While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...Read more