July 21, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Stabbing at Culver City Big Lots

Big Lots in Culver City. Photo: Google.

Suspect at large, victim taken to hospital

An at-large victim stabbed a person in a Culver City Big Lots parking lot, leaving the victim “bleeding profusely”, according to police.

On July 20th, 2020, at approximately 1:35 p.m., Culver City Police Department (CCPDI) Officers received a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon that just occurred at Big Lots, located at 5587 Sepulveda Boulevard.

According to the CCPD, upon the officer’s arrival, they met with the victim who had sustained a stab wound to his left hand and was bleeding profusely. The fire department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for medical treatment.

An on-scene investigation revealed that the suspect approached the victim and demanded his money, at which point the suspect began to violently swing the knife at the victim numerous times, ultimately stabbing him in the hand. After stabbing the victim, the suspect demanded his sweatshirt. In fear for his life and safety, the victim gave his sweatshirt to the suspect who fled the area on foot. The victim described the suspect as a male, Black, approximately six feet, 180 pounds, with a disheveled appearance, according to the CCPD.

The victim is currently being treated at the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 310-253-6300.

Crime + Courts
