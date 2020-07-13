July 14, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Newsom Orders Halt on Indoor Activities

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Gage Skidmore (Flickr).

Governor cites “alarming rates” of COVID-19 spread

By Sam Catanzaro

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered gyms, churches, salons and other businesses to close in Los Angeles County citing “alarming rates” of COVID-19 spread.

The order, announced Monday, calls for the closures of restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums and cardrooms statewide and fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, hair salons and barbershops and malls in 30 counties where hospitalizations continue to rise, including Los Angeles County.

“We’ve made this point on multiple occasions and that is, we’re moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order,” Newsom said during a press conference.

On Monday the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 13 new deaths and 2,593 new cases of COVID-19.

Los Angeles County continues to see evidence of increased community spread of COVID-19, according to Public Health. There are 2,056 people hospitalized, 28 percent of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 20 percent are confirmed cases on ventilators. This remains substantially higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen four weeks ago.

Testing results are available for over 1,338,000 individuals with 9 percent of all people testing positive.

To date, Public Health has identified 136,129 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,822 deaths.

“We continue to see inreased number of new cases and hospitalizations. To slow the spread and prevent more hospitalizations and deaths, everyone should limit their time with others not in your household. We must take this opportunity to get back to slowing the spread, but to do so, we need everyone’s help. Please find ways to enjoy and celebrate summer only with those from your household, wear your face covering when out and wash your hands frequently,” said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
News, video

Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19.

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made...
News, video

Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive For Covid-19: Westside Beat – July, 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Building Coming to Centinela Ave. * Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke...

Mark Twain Middle School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, Featured, News

Los Angeles School to Be Online in Fall

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

School year to begin August 18 By Sam Catanzaro Four months after Los Angeles schools closed classrooms due to the...
News, video

A new way to say Thank You to healthcare workers: Westside Beat – July, 9, 2020

July 9, 2020

Read more
July 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * A new way to say Thank You to healthcare workers. *...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Veterans Row

July 9, 2020

Read more
July 9, 2020

“It’s really devastating. We Veterans serve in this country and this is what we get,” says a U.S. Army Veteran...

The intersection of Sepulveda and Centinela where a fatal crash occurred Tuesday morning. Photo: Google.
Culver City, News, Traffic + Transportation

Fatal Collision Occurs in Culver City

July 7, 2020

Read more
July 7, 2020

By Staff Writer A fatal traffic collision occurred in Culver City Tuesday morning in which police believe that alcohol may...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Video: Santa Monica Mask Fines

July 7, 2020

Read more
July 7, 2020

The City of Santa Monica has authorized fines of up to $1,000 for failing to wear a mask. Learn more...
News, video

New mixed use development coming to Palms! Westside Beat – July, 6, 2020

July 6, 2020

Read more
July 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New mixed use development coming to Palms! *Covid-19 surge creates hospital...

King Fahad Mosque. Photo: Facebook.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Man Arrested for Stabbing Culver City Mosque Security Guard

July 6, 2020

Read more
July 6, 2020

Man attempts to enter Culver City mosque, stabs security guard By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man for stabbing...

Venice Beach as seen through the haze from Santa Monica Sunday. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Westside Sees Unhealthy Air Quality After Fireworks

July 5, 2020

Read more
July 5, 2020

Fireworks continue in LA County despite ban By Sam Catanzaro Air quality throughout most of Los Angeles County ranged from...

Brice Piller. Photo: CCPD.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News

Culver City Arson Suspect Arrested Two Days in a Row

July 3, 2020

Read more
July 3, 2020

Culver City Police Department (CCPD) same person two days in a row By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police arrested the...
Culver City, Featured, News

COVID-19 Outbreak at Culver City Police Department

July 2, 2020

Read more
July 2, 2020

Multiple CCPD officers test positive for COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) has announced an outbreak...
News, video

LA city council cuts LAPD budget by $150 million: Westside Beat – July, 2, 2020

July 2, 2020

Read more
July 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police search for suspects in road rage stabbing. * LA city...

Under a order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, restaurants in Los Angeles County can only serve diners outdoors. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Newsom Orders Indoor Dining Close in LA

July 1, 2020

Read more
July 1, 2020

Earlier this week Los Angeles County’s public health director said that almost half of restaurants and bars were not following...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News

Man Sought Who Aimed Gun at Women at Westfield Culver City

June 30, 2020

Read more
June 30, 2020

Man aims gun at two women, lead police on chase that ends in crash By Staff Writer Police continue a...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR