Culver City Arson Suspect Arrested Two Days in a Row

Culver City Police Department (CCPD) same person two days in a row

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police arrested the same man for arson two days in a row this week.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on July 1, at around 11:29 a.m., dispatchers received a radio call of a large brush fire in the 9500 block of Jefferson Blvd. The suspect, Brice Piller was identified as the suspect who ignited the fire and arrested for PC 451 (Arson). Piller, who appeared to be suffering from mental health-related issues, was subsequently transported to a local medical facility where he was evaluated and placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold. Piller was released into the care of mental health professionals at the facility on the afternoon of July 1, according to the CCPD.

On July 2, at approximately 3:41 p.m., the CCPD received a radio call of fire in the area of Matteson Ave and Sawtelle Blvd. The reporting party advised dispatch that he was following the suspect who lit the fire. CCOD officers arrived on the scene and saw that a fence along with shrubbery located on the 405 freeway off-ramp was engulfed in flames. Traffic for the freeway off-ramp was shut down and the Culver City Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished the fire. There was no structural damage or injuries as a result of the fire.

Piller, who was being followed by a witness, was detained by CCPD without incident and placed under arrest for his second arson in two days. Piller was booked and processed at CCPD for arson, prior to being transported to a medical facility for safety and psychiatric evaluation. Once at the medical facility, Piller was evaluated by mental health professionals and placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold. Piller was released into the care of mental health care professionals at the medical facility.

Both arson cases will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for criminal filing consideration, according to the CCPD.