Man Sentenced for Fleeing Culver City Police During 80-Mile Chase

Karl Flores sentenced to three years in state prison

By Chad Winthrop

A man has been sentenced for leading Culver City police on a pursuit covering about 80 miles in which a scooter rider was injured in Playa Vista.

Karl Flores, 35, of Inglewood pleaded no contest last December to one felony count of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

On Thursday Flores was sentenced yesterday to three years in state prison.

On Jan. 3, 2019, Flores fled from Culver City police as they attempted to make a traffic stop, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. During the pursuit, the defendant crashed into a man riding a scooter and ran him over in the Playa del Rey area, the District Attorney added, with the victim suffering a broken ankle and other injuries.

Two police patrol vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

Flores was apprehended after a standoff in Oceanside, the prosecutor said.

According to KTLA 5, Flores is described as a veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.