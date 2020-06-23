Porn Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Rapes and Sexual Assaults in West Hollywood

Adult film star faces 90 to life in prison if convicted as charged

By Staff Writer

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday that Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014 in West Hollywood.

Ronald Jeremy Hyatt (dob 3/12/53) was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. The case was filed for warrant Monday.

Arraignment is Tuesday for this afternoon in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson of the Sex Crimes Division is prosecuting the case.

In May 2014, the defendant is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood.

Hyatt allegedly sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017.

He also is accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

The District Attorney’s Office also declined a case against Hyatt due to insufficient evidence stemming from an incident in 2016.

Prosecutors are recommending bail at $6.6 million. If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.