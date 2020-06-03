Westside Police Warn of Overflow Looting From Hollywood Protests

Curfews in place for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Culver City

By Sam Catanzaro

As peaceful protests and civil unrest continue following the police killing of George Floyd, Westside police say to be on the alert for organized criminal groups taking advantage of a large protest in Hollywood to loot other neighborhoods.

“Please note that due to a large protest in Hollywood today, some organized criminal groups may take advantage of other neighborhoods and choose to loot or cause other destruction,” said Los Angeles Police Department West Division Captain Tom. “Be observant of groups of vehicles that seem to be working in coordination – as few as 5 cars up to 30 or more – wherein occupants of the vehicles appear to be canvassing a location for security, open windows and otherwise not behaving as a normal customer.”

The LAPD says that if people see or suspect this type of organized, group behavior at any point to attempt to – safely – take photos of the vehicles, write down license plate numbers and report them directly to Captain Tom at [email protected]

“In terms of rumors or social media posts: please only send the LAPD information that is actionable, such as the original media post or statements from individuals where there is a name or address to track down,” Tom said.

According to the LAPD, if something on a social media post that has been reported, track down the original post and send to Captain Tom.

A curfew will be in place for LA County from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Los Angeles, Culver City and Santa Monica have issued curfews of their own during these same hours.