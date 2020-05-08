Culver City Dog Park Opens

City of Culver City reopens Boneyard Dog Park
By Chad Winthrop
The City of Culver City has reopened their dog park with social distancing rules in place for both humans and four-legged friends
On Friday, the City of Culver City announced that their Boneyard Dog Park has reopened for Culver City residents and their four-legged friends to enjoy.
Patrons must adhere to the following rules
- Maintain six-foot social distancing with others
- Benches & Hydration Stations only sanitized once per day – use at your own risk
- Limit the number of people inside the dog park:
- 25 for the large dog area
- 15 for the small dog area
- If the space does not permit, please wait outside (maintain six-foot distance)
- Limit your time in the park if there is a line
- Bring your own bags and hand sanitizer
- Stay with your family or household members
- Face coverings are required at all times
The City noted that the Boneyard Dog Park will be closed Tuesday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 13 for annually scheduled rehabilitation, but will reopen on Thursday, May 14.