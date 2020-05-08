Culver City Dog Park Opens

City of Culver City reopens Boneyard Dog Park

By Chad Winthrop

The City of Culver City has reopened their dog park with social distancing rules in place for both humans and four-legged friends

On Friday, the City of Culver City announced that their Boneyard Dog Park has reopened for Culver City residents and their four-legged friends to enjoy.

Patrons must adhere to the following rules

Maintain six-foot social distancing with others

Benches & Hydration Stations only sanitized once per day – use at your own risk

Limit the number of people inside the dog park: 25 for the large dog area 15 for the small dog area

If the space does not permit, please wait outside (maintain six-foot distance)

Limit your time in the park if there is a line

Bring your own bags and hand sanitizer

Stay with your family or household members

Face coverings are required at all times

The City noted that the Boneyard Dog Park will be closed Tuesday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 13 for annually scheduled rehabilitation, but will reopen on Thursday, May 14.