May 7, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Some LA County Businesses Could Open Friday

Los Angeles County’s roadmap to reopening

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angels County has outlined a roadmap to opening up businesses and recreation facilities, starting as early as Friday while hinting that beaches will also be accessible soon. 

On Wednesday the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health) issued a five-stage roadmap to recovery roadmap to recovery that describes a phased approach to relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order and a reopening process for certain business sectors. 

LA County is currently in stage one of the Safer at Home recovery stage. However, the County anticipates beginning stage two as soon as Friday, May 8 by allowing florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup. Car dealerships, golf courses and trails can also open with appropriate safeguards in place. 

“Physical distancing and infection control protocols must be adhered to and cloth facing coverings must be worn,” LA County said. 

Later next week additional restrictions will be lifted to include many retailers, manufacturers, and other recreational facilities, the county says. 

According to Public Health, the next three stages include the potential opening in phases of higher-risk businesses like movie theaters, schools, colleges and universities, followed by conventions and spectator events, to finally normal operations. Each sector will have safe reopening protocols that must be adhered to.

“Until final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will still continue to ensure that we slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. Physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing, self-isolation and self-quarantine will continue to be very important throughout the foreseeable future,” Public Health said Wednesday. 

The County did not mention specifically when beaches would open, but Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the beaches will open “at some point in the very near future”, describing the reopening as “slow”. The Daily Breeze has reported that beaches will open in four stages. Learn more in the video above. 

As of Wednesday Public Health has identified 28,644 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, including 88 in Culver City, and a total of 1,367 deaths.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Video: Los Angeles Beaches Reopening?

May 6, 2020

Read more
May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County is expected to open beaches later this month, but with some restrictions. Learn more in this video...

"So any future moves by Wiener or other lawmakers to mandate making California denser than it already is must be evaluated in the light of the series of frequent viral epidemics the world has seen over the last two decades," writes Tom Elias.
Featured, News, Oped

Virus Proving How Disastrous SB 50 Could Have Been

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist As Californians shelter at home, eagerly awaiting the eventual reopening of myriad businesses and...

Art for donation bags made safe-at-home by Emmanuel from local Cub Scout Pack 79. Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Emergency Food Drive

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020

Culver City has launched an emergency relief food drive and is asking the public for help, citing seniors and people...

Palms Middle School. Photo: Google.
Education, Featured, News

LAUSD Announces Start Date for 2021 Year

May 4, 2020

Read more
May 4, 2020

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update By Sam Catanzaro The Superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has...
Featured, News

COVID-19 Testing for all Los Angeles Residents

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti announced that L.A. will be the first big city in America to offer wide-scale, free COVID-19...

A man is seen shooting at a Westside apartment building on April 18. Photo: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Man Fires Shot Into Westside Apartment Building

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Police looking for man invovled in April 18 incident near Culver City By Sam Catanzaro Police are looking for a...

Santa Monica beach prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News

Newsom: Orange County Beaches Will Close, Not Rest of State

April 30, 2020

Read more
April 30, 2020

Gov. calls OC beach crowds ‘distributing’ By Sam Catanzaro California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not close all beaches in California,...

Santa Monica Beach in the past, prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News

Gov. Newsome to Announced Closure of All Beaches

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020

UPDATE: https://westsidetoday.com/2020/04/30/newsom-orange-county-beaches-will-close-not-rest-of-state/ Memo sent to local law enforcement announcing closures By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom will close all...

Goran Eriksson, the new Mayor of Culver City. Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News, Politics

Culver City Selects New Mayor

April 29, 2020

Read more
April 29, 2020

Culver City Council unanimously selects Goran Eriksson as Mayor By Sam Catanzaro Amid the COVID-19 pandemic dominating headlines, on Monday...

"As the crisis persisted and one emergency executive order followed another, often in fields only peripherally related to the virus, Newsom gradually lost the aura of transparency that created the early unity," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News

Column: Newsom Loses Transparency, Unity It Brought

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist Californians have shown with great clarity during the coronavirus pandemic that if they’re convinced...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Deploy Drone in Arrest

April 27, 2020

Read more
April 27, 2020

By Staff Writer Culver City police over the weekend aided by a drone arrested a burglary suspect found inside a...
Featured, News

Venice Hotel Providing Rooms for Vulnerable Homeless People

April 26, 2020

Read more
April 26, 2020

Project Roomkey underway at Cadillac Hotel on Venice Beach Boardwalk By Sam Catanzaro A hotel on the Venice Beach Boardwalk...

Photo: LA County.  
Featured, News

1,000 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Now Leading Cause of Death in LA

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

COVID-19 now leading cause of death in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News

Ventura, OC Beaches Open as LA County Says to Stay Home

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

County Public Health Director: “Please don’t go driving to other beaches” By Sam Catanzaro As a heatwave sweeps across Southern...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Video: No More LA Events This Year?

April 23, 2020

Read more
April 23, 2020

Large events, including sporting events, may not happen until 2021 in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR