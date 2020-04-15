April 16, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Most Daily COVID-19 Deaths Reported in LA County

Photo: Los Angeles County.

LA County Department of Public Health announces 42 additional COVID-19 deaths

By Sam Catanzaro

For the second day in a row, Los Angeles County health officials announced record COVID-19 death-toll numbers.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) announced 42 new deaths and 472 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths surpassing yesterday’s count of 40.

“One of the tragic realities of this pandemic is the daily report of lives lost to COVID-19. The frequency of these reports does not diminish our sympathy or our resolve to restore wellness to our community,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health. “Taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 has asked everyone to do their part. The sacrifices made cannot be counted: some have lost loved ones, some have been ill, some have lost jobs, some have had to temporarily close businesses, some are guiding children through remote learning, and everyone has had to live our day-to-day life very differently than we are used to.”

According to Public Health, 24 people who died were over the age of 65, 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. 21 people had underlying health conditions. Eleven people over the age of 65 and four people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old had no reported underlying health conditions.

As of Wednesday, there have been 10,496 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, including 34 in Culver City, and a total of 402 deaths.

A Public Health order in effect until May 15 requires essential businesses to provide a cloth face covering for all employees to wear while performing duties that involve contact with other employees and or the public and to post physical distancing plans. The public is required to wear a face covering to enter essential businesses as well.

In addition, beaches, trails and trailheads and non-essential businesses remain closed, and all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit remain prohibited.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
Featured, News, Oped

Say Goodbye to SB 50, Hello to Wiener’s New SB 902

April 14, 2020

Read more
April 14, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist Six weeks after Californians saw the legislative failure of SB 50, an attempt to...

Photo: LA County.
Featured, health, News

COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 10,000

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Over 10,000 cases countywide By Sam Catanzaro Nearly 70 Palms residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as...

Stan Berman (left) of Stan's Donuts. Photos: Courtesy Stans' Donuts.
Dining, Featured, News, Westwood

Stan’s Serves Last Donut

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Westside favorite closes after 55 years By Kerry Slater Westwood Village landmark Stan’s Donuts has closed after 55 years of...

Security footage of an assault that occurred at a Westside MTA station. Photo: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Looking for Curb-Stomp Suspect

April 9, 2020

Read more
April 9, 2020

Man punches, curb-stomps victim exiting bus By Staff Writer Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are asking for...

Westside COVID-19 rates as of April 8. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Uncategorized

LA Parks to Close Easter Sunday

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Over 7,500 COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for...
Business, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Costco Offering Priority for First Responders

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Police, firefighters, EMTs given priority warehouse access By Sam Catanzaro Costco has announced that first responders will be given priority...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Santa Monica, Traffic + Transportation

Inside Bird’s Zoom Call to Fire Over 400 People

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

Scooter company lays off over 400 employees in a single video conference By Sam Catanzaro Recently Santa Monica-based Bird laid...

COVID-19 rates on the Westside as of April 6. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Skip Shopping This Week, Officials Say

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether” By Sam Catanzaro...

People lined up in March outside Martin B. Retting Inc. in Culver City. Photo: California Rifle and Pistol Association (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Rules Gun Stores Essential

April 3, 2020

Read more
April 3, 2020

Culver City rules in accordance with county and federal guidelines By Sam Catanzaro Culver City officials say that firearm retailers...

The Mar Vista Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News

Mar Vista Farmers Market Back On

April 2, 2020

Read more
April 2, 2020

New measures in place to prevent spread of COVID-19 By Kerry Slater No samples, no touching! The Mar Vista Farmers...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: The Westside Without Us

April 2, 2020

Read more
April 2, 2020

In normal times, traffic and crowds are a constant on the Westside but stay at home orders have changed all...

Bacari PDR's market section. Photo: Bacari (Instagram).
Dining, Featured, Lifestyle, News

Petition Asks County to Reopen Westside Restaurant’s Grocery Section

April 1, 2020

Read more
April 1, 2020

Playa Del Rey’s Bacari PDR told by county health department that people cannot come into restaurant to buy groceries By...

Mar Vista Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News

After Crowded Weekend, LA Shuts Down Farmers Markets

March 30, 2020

Read more
March 30, 2020

All City of Los Angeles farmers markets temporarily closed By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is suspending farmers...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions

March 30, 2020

Read more
March 30, 2020

Over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in LA County By Sam Catanzaro As the number of COVID-19 cases in LA County...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Costco Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 28, 2020

Read more
March 28, 2020

Over 1,800 cases of COVID-19 in LA County By Sam Catanzaro An employee for the Culver City Costco has tested...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR