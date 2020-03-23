Culver City Resident Dies From COVID-19

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count surpasses 400

By Sam Catanzaro

County health officials have announced that a Culver City resident has died as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health), confirmed one new death and 71 new cases of COVID-19. The individual who died was older than 65 with underlying health conditions and resided in Culver City, according to Public Health. No further details about the victim have been released.

As of Monday, Public Health has identified 536 cases across all areas in LA County, including five in Culver City.

“We are deeply sorry for the passing of loved ones and send our prayers to the families and friends of those who have died from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, Public Health Director. “It is critical that everyone practices social distancing, obey the Safer at Home Health Officer Order and assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Please know that the actions you take today to stay 6 feet away from others and limit all non-essential activities outside your home are the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

Of the 409 confirmed cases, five are among Culver City residents, according to Public Health.