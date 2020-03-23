March 24, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Resident Dies From COVID-19

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Data: LA County Public Health.

Los Angeles County COVID-19 count surpasses 400

By Sam Catanzaro

County health officials have announced that a Culver City resident has died as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health), confirmed one new death and 71 new cases of COVID-19. The individual who died was older than 65 with underlying health conditions and resided in Culver City, according to Public Health. No further details about the victim have been released.

As of Monday, Public Health has identified 536 cases across all areas in LA County, including five in Culver City.

“We are deeply sorry for the passing of loved ones and send our prayers to the families and friends of those who have died from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, Public Health Director. “It is critical that everyone practices social distancing, obey the Safer at Home Health Officer Order and assume that anyone can have COVID-19, and anyone could unintentionally infect others. Please know that the actions you take today to stay 6 feet away from others and limit all non-essential activities outside your home are the best way for us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

Of the 409 confirmed cases, five are among Culver City residents, according to Public Health.

Tags: , , , in Featured, health, News
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Video: Puff Puff, Don’t Pass

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

“People are buying [it] like they are buying toilet paper.” While the economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, one...

Photo: Tito's Tacos (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Tito’s Tacos Temporarily Closes

March 23, 2020

Read more
March 23, 2020

COVID-19 forces restaurant to close after 60 years By Kerry Slater Culver City landmark Tito’s Tacos has announced that it...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, video

Community Heroes: Delivery Workers

March 20, 2020

Read more
March 20, 2020

“Everyone is working 12 hours shifts to keep up with demand.” Hear from delivery workers, true community heroes during the...

The 405 underpass at Venice Boulevard. Photo: Westside Today.
Featured, News

Lawsuit Contends Not Enough Done to Protect Homeless Amind COVID-19 Outbreak

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers By Sam Catanzaro As Los Angeles plans to...

West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico. Photo: John D’Amico (Facebook).
Featured, News, West Hollywood

WeHo Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

57-year-old mayor in self-quarantine By James Mills West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico has tested positive for the coronavirus. West Hollywood...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Sam Catanzaro.
Business, Featured, health, News

City of LA Providing Microloans for Local Businesses Hurt by COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed on Westside By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Westside Transit

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

How is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak impacting public transit on the Westside? Learn more in this video made possible...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Large Quantity of Marijuana Recovered in Culver City Traffic Stop

March 17, 2020

Read more
March 17, 2020

Culver City Crime Update – Submitted by the Culver City Police Department Among recent Culver City crimes was a traffic...
Culver City, Featured, health, News

Culver City Closes Bars, Restaurants, Other Businesses

March 16, 2020

Read more
March 16, 2020

Wide range of businesses impacted By Sam Catanzaro The City of Culver City has joined other Westside cities and ordered...
Culver City, Featured, News, Real Estate, Senior

Edify TV: Culver City Senior Development

March 16, 2020

Read more
March 16, 2020

Plans going through Culver City’s Planning Commission call for a mix-use assisted senior living facility. Learn more in this video...

Culver City High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Unified Cancels Schools

March 13, 2020

Read more
March 13, 2020

One confirmed case of COVIC-19 in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro After a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

First Case of Coronavirus in Culver City

March 13, 2020

Read more
March 13, 2020

32 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro Culver City officials have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus...
News, video

First look at the future new multipurpose building near metro’s Palm station: Westside Beat – March, 12, 2020

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * First look at the new multipurpose building near...

Photo: Culver City Farmers Market (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Culver City Farmers Markets Canceled

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

Culver City schools remain in operation By Sam Catanzaro In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Culver City has...

The Culver City Senior Center. Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Culver City Senior Center to Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

March 11, 2020

Read more
March 11, 2020

27 cases of COIV-19 in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Senior Center will soon close amid...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR