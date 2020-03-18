March 19, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Westside Transit

https://business.facebook.com/WestsideToday/videos/817980992012824/?__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDzFnVYidvJG7cMHojwBBpdS1-1YPn0t-zj3vEDw1QHJJd7pTt25pCoODpbsSbtLouylmU2U4OMCj7u4gz2y5Vz_XGklSrlbRvm-lIT-byJigFmluBgChh6g1YSNq5xErru_5PnWkZnQ10fjlKMWXhudkBhg41x1WoTgsM1qjONlL7rXDeY8q1uA0_1eP5maDrLdYgyUDZHzEEUrCqIIx88eB90dpDTUoXuyBBeWvrE0LWw_dhNYTypfkeTnJwnU2LbF6yKUbkmAZL0NtPc1URloPkTUz9_P9Bm17K2mcr3NFl_2N2lMScdUaR2jJAP3-mo6HLsCdgMJcIH8CTLTeUiOoAj6Q6vXOog3g8sMsUfnjvyhtNmbPVcaig&__tn__=-R

How is the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak impacting public transit on the Westside? Learn more in this video made possible by Fazio Cleaners.

in Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation
Related Posts
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Sam Catanzaro.
Business, Featured, health, News

City of LA Providing Microloans for Local Businesses Hurt by COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed on Westside By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Large Quantity of Marijuana Recovered in Culver City Traffic Stop

March 17, 2020

Read more
March 17, 2020

Culver City Crime Update – Submitted by the Culver City Police Department Among recent Culver City crimes was a traffic...
Culver City, Featured, health, News

Culver City Closes Bars, Restaurants, Other Businesses

March 16, 2020

Read more
March 16, 2020

Wide range of businesses impacted By Sam Catanzaro The City of Culver City has joined other Westside cities and ordered...
Culver City, Featured, News, Real Estate, Senior

Edify TV: Culver City Senior Development

March 16, 2020

Read more
March 16, 2020

Plans going through Culver City’s Planning Commission call for a mix-use assisted senior living facility. Learn more in this video...

Culver City High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Unified Cancels Schools

March 13, 2020

Read more
March 13, 2020

One confirmed case of COVIC-19 in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro After a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

First Case of Coronavirus in Culver City

March 13, 2020

Read more
March 13, 2020

32 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro Culver City officials have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus...
Edify Tv, video

Edify TV: The Mosaic Tile House

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

Today we take you on a tour of one of Venice Beach’s most unique properties that will ignite your creative...
News, video

First look at the future new multipurpose building near metro’s Palm station: Westside Beat – March, 12, 2020

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * First look at the new multipurpose building near...

Photo: Culver City Farmers Market (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Culver City Farmers Markets Canceled

March 12, 2020

Read more
March 12, 2020

Culver City schools remain in operation By Sam Catanzaro In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Culver City has...

The Culver City Senior Center. Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Culver City Senior Center to Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

March 11, 2020

Read more
March 11, 2020

27 cases of COIV-19 in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Senior Center will soon close amid...
Featured, Health + Fitness, News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Grocery Stores

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Westside groceries and health stores are seeing the impact of the novel coronavirus on their shelves. Learn more in this...

A booking photo of Leslie Lee. Photo: Los Angeles Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Breakfast Food to Remove Curses?

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Culver City business owner arrested in curse removal scam By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City business owner has been arrested...
News, video

Coronavirus safety precautions: Westside Beat – March, 9, 2020

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Coronavirus safety precautions. * Pasta making workshop at...

Westfield Century City. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Pepper Spray Robbery, Heroin Arrest: Culver City Crime Update

March 9, 2020

Read more
March 9, 2020

Among recent Culver City crimes include a woman who was pepper-sprayed in an attempted robbery near a popular Culver City...
Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Park to Playa Trail

March 6, 2020

Read more
March 6, 2020

The journey from Baldwin Hills to the Pacific Ocean will soon be easier and a whole lot more scenic. Learn...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR