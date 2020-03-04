Sex Offender Arrested in Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of an unregistered sex offender is among recent crimes committed in Culver City according to the Culver City Police Department.

2/20/20 at 1600 hours, officers received a radio call of drug activity in the area of Franklin and Sepulveda Blvd. The subject of the radio call was contacted and found to have a felony warrant for drug sales and was in possession of several credit cards along with identification in different people’s names. The subject was placed under arrest for the warrant and possession of access cards with the intent to defraud.

2/21/20 at 2251 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist in the area of Hannum and Slauson. During the stop, probable cause was developed to search the subject’s backpack and an iPad was recovered. It was determined the iPad was stolen in a burglary from a motor vehicle from the Westfield mall a few days prior. The subject was arrested for possession of stolen property and the iPad was returned to its rightful owner.

2/21/20 at 2328 hours, a traffic stop was made in the 3900 block of Sepulveda Blvd. One of the occupants was found to be on parole and in possession of methamphetamine. The subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a violation of Parole.

2/23/20 at 1556 hours, a traffic stop was made in the area of Green Valley Circle and Sepulveda Blvd. Probable cause was developed to search the vehicle and a loaded 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found in the center console. The driver was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm.

2/24/20 at 1231 hours, a traffic stop was conducted on a bicyclist for vehicle code violations at Venice and Overland Avenue. The subject who was on probation was found to have a felony warrant for weapons violations. The subject was placed under arrest for the warrant.

2/24/20 at 1835 hours, officers received a radio call of a robbery that just occurred in the 5700 block of Washington Blvd. Upon the officer’s arrival, they observed a subject who matched the suspect description in the area who immediately fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the subject was detained. It was determined the subject was not involved in a robbery, but rather a domestic dispute. The subject was placed under arrest for domestic violence and obstructing a police officer.

2/25/20 at 1355 hours, a traffic stop was conducted in the area of Sepulveda and Centinela Blvd. Probable cause was developed to search the vehicle and the passenger was found to be in possession of a loaded 9MM semi-automatic handgun. The subject who was a convicted felon was placed under arrest for possessing a loaded firearm.

2/25/20 at 2205 a strong-arm robbery occurred at Target, located at 10820 Jefferson Blvd. CCPD officers responded to the area and located the suspect who was positively identified by the victim. The subject was placed under arrest for robbery.

2/25/20 at 2315 hours, a subject was contacted in the area of Jefferson and Sepulveda Blvd. The subject who was on Post Release Community Supervision was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and several credit and ID cards that did not belong to him. The subject was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

2/26/20 at 2353 hours, a traffic stop was conducted in the 3800 block of Sepulveda Blvd. The subject was on probation and a sex registrant. It was determined that the subject failed to register as a sex offender for two years as a term of his probation and was placed under arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

2/27/20 at 1005 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Blvd and Elenda Avenue. The car was determined to be stolen and numerous pieces of stolen mail along with credit cards and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for grand theft auto, identify theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.