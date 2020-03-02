March 3, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Jason Williams Wins Culver City Unified Spelling Bee

Photo: Culver City Unified School District (Facebook).

Jason Williams wins 15th annual CCUSD Spelling Bee, advances to county competition

By Toi Creel

With the triumphant spelling of the word P-R-E-V-I-O-U-S fifth-grader Jason Williams took home a title and first-place trophy for the 15th Annual Culver City Unified School District Spelling Bee (CCUSD).

It was held February 20 at the Robert Frost Auditorium. Williams, from La Ballona Elementary School, competed against 23 other students. The spellers came from the district’s five elementary schools and Culver City Middle School. Four students were chosen from each school.

In addition to a trophy, Williams took home a $200 cash prize thanks to the Culver City education foundation, the event’s sponsor.

Wiliams wasn’t the only one who took home a prize. Second place contestant Alexander Rodriguez Y. Gibson, a sixth-grader from Culver City Middle School, also received a trophy and $150 in cash. Matthew Briseño, a fourth-grader from El Marino language school, came in third place and received $100 and a trophy as well.

Next up for Williams: he will head to the next level at the Los Angeles County Spelling Bee. That will be held at Almansor Court, 700 S. Almansor St., in Alhambra on March 18. Whoever wins that competition will then go on to the May statewide spelling bee in Sonoma.

Each spelling bee participant received a certificate of commendation. That congratulation was signed by the District’s superintendent thanking the students for their participation and effort.

Listed below are all the Spelling Bee finalists.

Culver City Middle School
Alexander Rodriguez Y Gibson
Charlotte Sasson
Orion Chow Countryman
Payton Lin

El Marino Language School
Emma Monges
Jacob Zeitlin
Matthew Briseño
Westley Watson

El Rincon Elementary School
Khalen Loredo
Luke Scott
Nicholas Richardson
Sienna Robles

Farragut Elementary School
Bodie Jenkins
Kiran Paesel
Lily Chen
Talia Sriro

La Ballona Elementary School
 Jason Williams
Maliah Green
Mica Zattelino
Pilar Paez

Linwood E. Howe Elementary School
Aariz Henry
Damari Matthews
Franklin Westbrooks
Paige Maxson

