Handgun and Meth Found in Traffic Stop: Culver City Crime Update

A routine traffic stop that yielded a loaded handgun and methamphetamine is among recent crimes committed in Culver City according to the Culver City Police Department.

2/10/20: At 0436 hours, officers responded to a traffic collision in the 11200 block of Hayter Avenue. Officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen from a nearby street a few minutes prior and the suspects had fled the area according to witnesses. Detectives conducted follow-up and one of the suspects was arrested the following day for grand theft auto.

2/11/20: At 1305 hours, a traffic stop was conducted in the 6300 block of Green Valley Circle for vehicle code violations. The vehicle was reported stolen. The driver was arrested for grand theft auto.

2/11/20: At 1600 hours, officers received a radio call of a robbery that occurred at Target (10820 Jefferson Boulevard). The subject who was on active parole, stole merchandise and assaulted loss prevention officers. The subject was placed under arrest for robbery.

2/11/20: At 2145 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations in the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. Two occupants were detained and probable cause was established to search the vehicle. The driver was found to be in possession of a loaded 45 caliber handgun that was reported stolen out of San Diego and the passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Both subjects were arrested.

2/12/20-: At 2208 hours, officers received a radio call of unknown trouble in the 5600 block of Uplander Way. A subject was contacted in the area and was found to be in possession of cocaine and on active Parole. The subject was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance as well as a Parole violation.

2/14/20: At 1500 hours, a bicycle stop was made for vehicle code violations in the 4100 block of Overland Avenue. The bicyclist was found to be in possession of methamphetamine along with several other people’s identification and credit cards. The subject was arrested for drug possession and identity theft.

2/14/20: At 1633 hours, officers observed a subject loitering to the rear of a business in the 11400 block of Jefferson Boulevard. The subject was contacted and found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle as well as tar heroin. The subject was also in possession of ten credit cards in different people’s names. The subject was placed under arrest for drug possession and possession of access cards with the intent to defraud.

2/15/20: At 0120 hours, officers were patrolling the residential area near McMannus park when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for vehicle violations. A return of the license plate of the vehicle revealed that it was recently stolen out of the city of Santa Monica. The driver was placed under arrest for grand theft auto and the passenger who was in possession of methamphetamine was placed under arrest for drug possession.

2/16/20: At 0345 hours, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a bicyclist for vehicle code violations, however the bicyclist fled from officers. The bicyclist was captured after short chase and was found to be on probation and in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested for a probation violation.

2/16/20: At 1106 hours, officers received a radio call of a male armed with a knife in the 5400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. The subject of the radio call was located and found to be in possession of a knife and was identified by witnesses. The subject, who was on active Parole was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Submitted by the Culver City Police Department

