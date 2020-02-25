February 27, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Teenage Hit by Vehicle in Mar Vista

An LAFD paramedic at the scene of a traffic incident involving a bicyclist Monday. Photo: Citizen App.

Victim survives, says LAFD

By Sam Catanzaro

A teenager cyclist survived a collision with a vehicle today in Mar Vista and a helmet may be to thank.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), paramedics responded at 2:40 p.m. on February 25 to a traffic incident involving a bicyclist on the 1200 block of Inglewood Boulevard at National Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find a 17-year-old male who had collided at low speed with a vehicle. According to the LAFD, the teenager sustained minor injuries from the incident but was not hospitalized.

The LAFD noted that the cyclist was wearing a helmet and says this may have saved his life.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), no citation was issued to the driver and a traffic investigation is underway.

In 2019, 244 people were killed in traffic collisions in Los Angeles streets, including 19 cyclists, according to the Los Angeles Times.

