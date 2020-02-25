Teenage Hit by Vehicle in Mar Vista

Victim survives, says LAFD

By Sam Catanzaro

A teenager cyclist survived a collision with a vehicle today in Mar Vista and a helmet may be to thank.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), paramedics responded at 2:40 p.m. on February 25 to a traffic incident involving a bicyclist on the 1200 block of Inglewood Boulevard at National Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find a 17-year-old male who had collided at low speed with a vehicle. According to the LAFD, the teenager sustained minor injuries from the incident but was not hospitalized.

The LAFD noted that the cyclist was wearing a helmet and says this may have saved his life.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), no citation was issued to the driver and a traffic investigation is underway.

In 2019, 244 people were killed in traffic collisions in Los Angeles streets, including 19 cyclists, according to the Los Angeles Times.