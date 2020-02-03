Three Life Sentences for Culver City Man Who Murdered Father

Juan Roberto Saucedo sentenced to three life sentences without parole

By Sam Catanzaro

A Culver City man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing three men, including his father.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Juan Roberto Saucedo, 39, has pleaded no contest to the 2017 murder of his 67-year-old father, Robert, and two other men.

Saucedo, a Culver City resident, has been sentenced to three life prison terms without the possibility of parole in addition to 175 years to life in prison.

On September 3, 2017, Saucedo got into an argument with his father, Robert, 67, and his father’s girlfriend at their Culver City residence. Juan Saucedo then shot both of them, killing Robert and severely injuring the girlfriend, according to county prosecutors.

Saucedo then fled the house and carjack Jesus Estevez Martinez, 27, who was driving nearby, forcing Martinez to drive him to Lennox before fatally shooting him. From there, Saucedo went into another residence and fatally shot Arturo Canela Pulido, 47, prosecutors add.

Following that shooting, Saucedo shot into an occupied dwelling before shooting a man driving by as he attempted to carjack the man.

Saucedo also admitted to the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders involving the three killings and murder during the carjacking and kidnapping involving Martinez.

Prosecutors have not decided whether to seek the death penalty against Saucedo.