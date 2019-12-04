December 5, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Dance Studio No. 1’s Winter Ballet Performance

This weekend at Santa Monica High School’s Barnum Hall 

By Staff Writer

Join Santa Monica’s Studio No. 1 for a winter ballet performance this weekend Saturday and Sunday at Santa Monica High School’s Barnum Hall, a lovely way for families to enjoy the holiday season. 

This year’s performances is a ballet in two acts, both guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages by getting them into the holiday spirit. 

The first act, “Dear Santa…” is an original ballet choreographed by Dance Studio No. 1 teachers, with music by Ottorino Respighi. Inspired by Léonide Massine’s “La Boutique Fantasque” also known as “The Magic Toyshop”, this first act “Dear Santa…” is the story of a young girl, Noel, who dreams of receiving a cuddly teddy bear from Santa. The night before Christmas, she sends Santa her wish before drifting off to sleep. With the help of a little fairy dust, Noel is transported to Santa’s workshop and sees all the magical toys that are built there. 

“Our rendition incorporates elements of comedy and classical choreography for a whimsical performance,” says Dance Studio No. 1. 

The second act, “Winter Wonderland” will not only be entertaining but be informative as well.  

“Around the world, winter is celebrated through various traditions and themes. For this act, we will explore everything from blistering storms to the northern lights and even visit our favorite snow animals,” Dance Studio No. 1 says. 

Tickets for the concert, which will take place on December 7 and 8 at 5 p.m., can be purchased at https://www.tututix.com/client/dancestudiono1/

Since its founding in 1992, Dance Studio No. 1 has been successfully training dancers in the west Los Angeles area who have gone on to professional training programs like Ballet West, summer intensives such as San Francisco Ballet and Pacific Northwest Ballet, and prestigious universities like Purchase, Columbia, UCLA, and Princeton.

Dance Studio No. 1 offers a variety of small-sized classes to students ages 3 through 18 to ensure individual attention and through dance training. The studio’s curriculum includes the Young Children Program, Foundation Syllabus Program, Pre-Professional, and Recreational Program.

From the beloved Young Children’s Program up through the advanced ballet classes, DS1 fosters an enduring love of dance in all its students within a supportive environment and engaged community.

Dance Studio No. 1 invites new students with or without training to join their studio in the New Year. Find out more about registration and class offerings on their website, www.dancestudiono1.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dancestudiono1/

