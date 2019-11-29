December 1, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver Record Home Sale Speaks to Price of Real Estate in City

The Culver City home that recently set an LA-area real estate record. Photo: Douglas Elliman.

Culver City home sets record for highest paid for single-family home in LA-area. 

By Sam Catanzaro

According to a recent survey, Culver City is one of the most expensive places to buy a home in the country and a home that just sold for a record price speaks to the price of real estate in the area. 

A newly built home that sold in Culver City’s Lindberg Park neighborhood recently sold for $2,687,500, the most ever paid for a single-family home in the Los Angeles-area, according to the LA Times. Just in September, another home in Lindberg Park set the previous record for a single-family home sale when it closed for $2.635 million. 

The recently sold Lindberg Park home is a boxy, contemporary structure with high ceilings and white oak floors. At around 3,000 square feet of space, the heart of the property is an open-concept kitchen and dining area. The home contains five bedrooms and four bathrooms alongside a one-bedroom accessory dwelling unit.

Ryan Shaw of Douglas Elliman while the buyer was represented Debbie Weiss of Keller Williams Realty. 

These two home sales speak to the high prices of real estate in Culver City. Earlier this month PropertyShark released a survey of the 100 priciest zip codes in the United States. Los Angeles County contained 21 zip codes to make the top-100. According to the list, Culver City’s 90232 zip code has a median home sale price of $1.475 million, making it the 89th most expensive place to buy a home in the United States. 

To determine which were the most expensive ZIP codes in the country, PropertyShark looked at all residential transactions closed between January 1, 2019 and November 5, 2019 taking into account condo, co-ops, single- and two-family homes. All package deals were excluded. To read the full survey, visit https://www.propertyshark.com/Real-Estate-Reports/most-expensive-zip-codes-in-the-us

