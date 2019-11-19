Culver City Crime Update

By Chad Winthrop

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) last month six vehicles were stolen in Culver City. Find out more crime stats for Culver City below.

Culver City October 2019 Crime Stats provided by CCPD Officer Yabko.

9 Robberies (up 2 from September)

6 Assaults with Deadly Weapon (up 1 from September)

9 Residential/Commercial Burglaries (down 6 from September)

24 Thefts from Vehicles (up 3 from September)

6 Stolen Vehicles (down 1 from September)

7 Bicycle Thefts (down 7 from September)

In September, Yabko said that there had been an increase in bike theft in Culver City.

“Please remember to record the serial number of your bike, do not leave your bike unlocked, have at least one quality bike lock, and secure your bike inside of your garage or home when possible,” Yabko said.

Yabko noted that these numbers are based on preliminary reports received by the CCPD and that data is subject to change depending on re-classifications, new entries and results of ongoing investigations.

As a reminder for the holidays, Yabko says to park in well-lit areas, do not leave belonging visible in vehicles and do not advertise when going out of town.