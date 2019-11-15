Culver City Installs Coyote Cameras

LMU and Culver City team-up to observe wildlife behavior

By Sam Catanzaro

The Culver City Police Department and researchers from Loyola Marymount University (LMU) recently installed “critter cams” to observe the behavior of coyotes and other animals within the city. Just this week a Culver City resident woke up to find their car killed by a coyote, according to a post in a community Facebook group.

“I got up this morning and found my cat Bobby, he was killed by a coyote,” wrote Culver City resident Jennifer in the group Culver City (unofficial page)

These automated cameras will assist LMU researchers to come up with an effective coyote management plan.

According to a press release sent out by the City of Culver City, the cameras record all movement within their range, which is around 100 feet, and capture color still photos during the day and black and white photos at night. The cameras, placed on public land, will only be used to monitor wildlife movement, taking up to 1,000 images per week, the City said. The majority of pictures will be erased as they will be of content that is not relevant of interest to the City’s and researcher’s work, say city officials.

Residents who see one of the cameras fixed to a tree or post are asked not to disturb it. Vandalized cameras can be reported to LMU’s Dr. Melinda Weaver at 310-258-4384 or [email protected]