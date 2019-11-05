Fatal Hit and Run Occurs in Culver City

Suspect still at large in Sunday incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Over the weekend a man was killed in a hit and run on Washington Place. At the time of publishing the suspect remains at large and Culver City police are asking the public for help identifying them.

On Sunday, November 3, at approximately 1:45 AM, the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) and the Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) personnel responded to the area of Washington Place, west of Frances Avenue, on a call of an injury hit and run traffic collision, involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian. According to the CCPD, upon their arrival, the responding police officers located the male victim lying on the street in the eastbound lanes of Washington Place, west of Frances Avenue. CCFD paramedics subsequently declared the victim deceased at the scene.

“Our officers learned that the victim had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the street and that the suspect had fled the location following the collision,” CCPD said in a press release.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the victim was Reynaldo Martinez, a 60-year-old Hispanic male.

No witnesses to the collision were located during the on-scene investigation. The suspect never returned to the scene following the collision and was not identified.

The Culver City Police Department is asking anyone with information about this collision, the suspect, or the suspect vehicle to contact Accident Investigator Houck at (310) 253-6254 or Sergeant Loken at (310) 253-6260.