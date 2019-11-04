New Hyatt hotel is beginning construction at Culver City Ivy Station, Helms Bakery district fashion sample sale: Westside Today News Show November 4, 2019

Westside Today News Show November 4, 2019 – All your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes!
* New Hyatt hotel is beginning construction at Culver City Ivy Station
* Asian World film festival 2019 dates
* Helms Bakery district fashion sample sale
Show made possible by School of Rock
