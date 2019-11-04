November 5, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Hyatt hotel is beginning construction at Culver City Ivy Station, Helms Bakery district fashion sample sale: Westside Today News Show November 4, 2019

Westside Today News Show November 4, 2019 – All your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes!
* New Hyatt hotel is beginning construction at Culver City Ivy Station
* Asian World film festival 2019 dates
* Helms Bakery district fashion sample sale
CCFD's Shawn Allois (left) and Captain Michael Canchola (right). Photos: Courtesy
Culver City Firefighters Movember

November 4, 2019

November 4, 2019

By Keldine Hull Culver City firefighters will be growing mustaches throughout November in honor of Movember, a month-long campaign created...
Getty Fire Forces Widespread Westside Evacuations: Westside Today News Show November 1, 2019

November 1, 2019

November 1, 2019

Westside Today News Show November 1, 2019 – special coverage of the #GettyFire, which as of Friday morning has burned...
Edify TV: Marina Spooktacular 2019

October 31, 2019

October 31, 2019

Over the weekend kids braved the Marina del Spooktacular, a two-day festival put on by LA County offering scares for...
Edify TV: Animals Evacuated From Getty Fire

October 29, 2019

October 29, 2019

The West Los Angeles Animal Care Center is helping house and care for animals displaced by the Getty Fire. Learn...
Edify TV: Westside Halloween Safety

October 28, 2019

October 28, 2019

Stay safe and have a happy Halloween! Make sure your kids’ costumes have reflective tape or add glowsticks to make...
Westside Today News Show October 28, 2019: Getty Fire Coverage

October 28, 2019

October 28, 2019

Westside Today News Show October 28, 2019 – special coverage of the #GettyFire that has forced mandatory evacuation orders for...

3451 S. Motor Avenue. Photo: Google.
Another Mixed-Used Development Slated for Palms

October 27, 2019

October 27, 2019

Developer wants to build six-story housing project on Motor Avenue By Sam Catanzaro A developer wants to build a six-story,...

Photo: Ballona Creek Renaissance.
Cleaning up Ballona Creek

October 25, 2019

October 25, 2019

LA County and The Ocean Cleanup to announce new innovative tech to clean Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Chair of...
London’s St. John’s Restaurant coming to Culver City, Trick or treat at Westfield Fox Hill: Westside Today Show October 25, 2019

October 25, 2019

October 25, 2019

Westside Today Show October 25, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.* London’s St. John’s...

The Palisades Fire burns Monday. Photo: Los Angeles Country Fire Department Air Ops.
Palisades Fire Remains 30% Contained

October 23, 2019

October 23, 2019

2 firefighters hit by falling rocks as Palisades Fire Remains at 45 acres By Sam Catanzaro As of 9 a.m....

A Starbucks in a strip mall on Sepulveda where a person with measles visited October 16. Photo: Google.
Individual With Measles Visited Palms Starbucks

October 23, 2019

October 23, 2019

Potential exposure October 16 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating an...
Culver City Council bans sale of flavored tobacco and vapes, Food truck competition comes to Culver City: Westside Today News Show October 21, 2019

October 22, 2019

October 22, 2019

Westside Today News Show October 21, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes!* Culver City...
Hip & Historic Halloween Festival, Sony Pictures Film Tour: Westside Today Westside Local Show October 18, 2019

October 19, 2019

October 19, 2019

Westside Today Westside Local Show October 18, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes*...

The intersection of Pico Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard where a fatal hit and run occurred Wednesday. Photo: Google.
Suspect Taken into Custody After Fatal West LA Hit and Run

October 17, 2019

October 17, 2019

Male victim killed at intersection of Pico and Sepulveda Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect has been taken into...

Jeff and Wendy Krieger with the Pier de Sol Humanitarian Award. Photo: Courtesy.
Culver City Woman Honored by Special Olympics

October 16, 2019

October 16, 2019

Wendy Krieger receives inaugural Pier de Sol Humanitarian Award By Chad Winthrop Culver City resident Wendy Krieger was honored by...

