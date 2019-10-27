Another Mixed-Used Development Slated for Palms

Developer wants to build six-story housing project on Motor Avenue

By Sam Catanzaro

A developer wants to build a six-story, mixed-use housing development on a vacant lot in Palms that used to contain a single-family home, the latest in a string of developments in the area.

According to plans under consideration by the City of Los Angeles, a 7,500-square-foot property located at 3451 S. Motor Avenue is slated for a six-story building with 30 apartments, ground-floor retail space and a semi-subterranean parking garage.

City records list the project applicant as Shahram Mousavi.

This is the latest in a string of developments in the area. Similar mixed-use projects are in the works nearby at 3641, 3741, 3764 Motor Avenue. These four planned projects combined would bring a total of 126 units to the street.

In 2014, a bigger 115-unit development was completed on an adjacent property.