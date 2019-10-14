October 16, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Allied Model Trains building to be converted into office space, Missing Culver City senior with dementia located

The Westside Today News Show October 14, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Allied Model Trains building to be converted into office space
* Missing Culver City senior with dementia located
* Show made possible by CASA of Los Angeles – Court Appointed Special Advocates.

An electronic cigarette at a gas station. Photo: Lindsay Fox (EcigaretteReviewed.com/flickr)
Culver City to Consider Banning Sale of Flavored Vapes

October 15, 2019

October 15, 2019

City Council to discuss potential ban October 15 By Sam Catanzaro Culver City lawmakers will discuss banning or further regulating...
Edify TV: Culver City Measles Exposure

October 15, 2019

October 15, 2019

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced that a person with measles visited several Westside businesses this...

Melinda Guttry. Photo: CCPD.
Culver City Senior With Dementia Missing

October 15, 2019

October 15, 2019

Melinda Guttry last seen Sept. 28 at Sprouts Market By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is asking...

A federal court says Culver City can join a lawsuit filed by the City LA challenging FAA flight path modifications at LAX. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Federal Court Says Culver City Can Join Lawsuit Against FAA

October 15, 2019

October 15, 2019

Culver City can join lawsuit filed by the City LA challenging FAA flight path modifications at LAX. By Sam Catanzaro...

A rendering of Amazon's future Culver City campus. Photos: Courtesy.
Steel Framework Rises at Culver Studio Amazon Expansion

October 13, 2019

October 13, 2019

By Sam Catanzaro and Keldine Hull Steel framework is now rising for Amazon’s $620 million expansion of the Culver Studios...

Melinda Guttry. Photo: CCPD.
Missing Culver City Senior With Dementia Located

October 11, 2019

October 11, 2019

Melinda Guttry found, according to police By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City senior who recently went missing has been found,...
Tour historic Culver City buildings with the Los Angeles Conservancy, LA Donut Festival returns: Westside Today Westside Local – Oct. 11 2019

October 11, 2019

October 11, 2019

Westside Today Westside Local – Oct. 11th 2019 – all your local events and happenings in under five minutes.* Tour...
4Fingers Asian-Style Fried Chicken Opens First US Location on Westside

October 10, 2019

October 10, 2019

Asian-style fried chicken joint opens on Sawtelle By Staff Writer While the world was debating Wendy’s versus Popeyes, a new...

Photo: Getty Images.
Culver City Businesses Exposed to Measles

October 10, 2019

October 10, 2019

Arclight Theatre, AR Cucina exposed October 5 By Staff Writer The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health)...
Edify TV: 4Fingers Crispy Chicken Comes to Sawtelle

October 9, 2019

October 9, 2019

While the world was debating Wendy’s versus Popeyes, a new player entered the scene: 4Fingers Crispy Chicken US, an Asian-style Fried...
Trains, Cameras to Creative Offices: Allied Model Trains Building Sells for $8.2 Million

October 8, 2019

October 8, 2019

Scaled-down replica of Los Angeles’ famed Union Station slated for conversion By Sam Catanzaro From trains to cameras and now...
Culver City senior with dementia missing, Post office, Coco’s, Valvoline to be replaced by massive mixed-used development: The Westside Today News Show October 7

October 7, 2019

October 7, 2019

The Westside Today News Show October 7, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes* Culver...

Photo: Culver City Arts District.
Artists Galore, Live Music, Eclectic Food trucks, Beer Gardens, Kids Fun: Culver City Artwalk & Roll

October 7, 2019

October 7, 2019

Annual day of festivities returns Saturday, October 12th from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. in the Culver City Arts District...
Major League Taco Eating Contest, Culver City “Art, Walk, and Roll” Festival: Westside Today Westside Local Show October 4 2019

October 4, 2019

October 4, 2019

Westside Today Westside Local Show October 4 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

The intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City. Photo: Google.
Post Office, Coco’s, Valvoline to be Replaced by Mixed-Used Development?

October 4, 2019

October 4, 2019

Project at intersection of Sepulveda and Jefferson Boulevards would bring nearly 300 units of housing, 100,000 square feet of office...

