4Fingers Asian-Style Fried Chicken Opens First US Location on Westside

Asian-style fried chicken joint opens on Sawtelle

By Staff Writer

While the world was debating Wendy’s versus Popeyes, a new player entered the scene: 4FINGERS fried chicken, an Asian-style Fried Chicken joint located on Sawtelle Boulevard in West Los Angeles.

4FINGERS Crispy Chicken, described as an innovative casual dining brand that started its journey in Singapore, has joined the Los Angeles casual dining scene offering unique, tasty food, delivered warmly, conveniently and responsibly.

“By creating memorable experiences that satisfy the heart, mouth and mind and a commitment to real food artistry, you have to taste it to believe it,” says 4FINGERS.

According to, Dirk Brueggem, the company’s Director of International Markets and Franchise Markets, what makes 4FINGERS so tasty is not just the sauce and the cooking method, but also the made-to-order approach the restaurant takes.

“It’s the hand-brushed, crispy chicken. Each individual piece of chicken is hand-brushed with our signature sauce, either hot or soy garlic,” Brueggem said. “We have very high standards to ethics and food consciousness and our chickens are free-range chickens. We prepare our chicken fresh and we butter and fry them fresh and we cook upon your order.”

The inaugural store is now open on the Westside culinary destination of Sawtelle Boulevard in the One Westside Shopping Center with its storefront located at 2206 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064.

4FINGERS was born from the adventures of four foodie friends who, having had enough with the big chains’ formulaic fried chicken, set out to change the norm. Shaking up the casual dining scene, they decided to produce “cluckin’ great” food based on quality and sustainability, a far cry from the usual fast-food chains approach to fried-chicken.

In just ten years, the “cluckin’ great” food movement has grown from one to nearly 40 locations across Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia and Thailand and with the opening of their first U.S. location heralding a new phase of growth for the company and staying true to their vision – “To serve the world Great Food. Fast.”

With a commitment to tantalise taste buds with addictive, Asian inspired food, using the freshest ingredients, free from bad additives, locally sourced whenever possible and relentlessly working to be more convenient, sustainable, ethical and responsible – the Los Angeles dining scene is the perfect market for 4FINGERS to expand with a demand for healthier choices and sustainably conscious dining options.

4FINGERS remains loyal to its farm to fork concept, offering fresh chicken that is free of hormones, freshly baked burger buns and kimslaw (kimchi coleslaw) that’s fermented onsite.

The Asian-inspired menu also offers vegan options, preservative-free, all natural sauces with no MSG and every piece of chicken is hand brushed to ensure the highest quality.

“Especially for LA we created a vegan burger to meet consumer needs,” Brueggem said.

The brand’s passion for quality and sustainability extends from the product through to the packaging, using renewable resources to reduce carbon footprint.

4Fingers Crispy Chicken

2206 Sawtelle Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90064

(424) 293-2177

http://4fingers.us/

Facebook and Instagram