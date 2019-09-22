Fight at Westfield Culver City Triggers Panic

Fight breaks out by Foot Locker, commotion ensues

By Sam Catanzaro

Panic ensued after a fight broke out in front of a shoe store in the Westfield Culver City mall on Saturday.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), a fight broke out around 6 p.m. outside a Foot Locker store in the mall. Many shoppers heard the commotion and sound of breaking glass caused by the fight and thought it was gunfire, according to social media reports.

“I leave [my chidlren] at the play area while I go check out makeup at Sephora. No more than 5 minutes later, I just see everyone running and screaming ‘shooter’. My heart literally sank as I ran back to find Jose and Izel. We ran into a JCPenney where the locked the mall doors and everyone left out the back…scariest seconds of my life,” wrote Claudia Sandoval on Facebook.

So this happened today at Culver City west field mall 💀 pic.twitter.com/Xxz0WobwZK — ELIZA ♡ (@eliza_xo9) September 22, 2019

According to the CCPD, no shots were fired and no arrests were made.

The mall was briefly on closed down as CCPD carried out an investigation. No injuries have been reported.