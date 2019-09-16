Recent Culver City High Graduate Fatally Shot Outside Rose Bowl

18-year-old Kamryn Stone dies after altercation Saturday

By Sam Catanzaro

A recent graduate of Culver City High School and student of West LA College was fatally shot outside the Rose Bowl Saturday night following a UCLA game.

According to Fox 11, 18-year-old Kamryn Stone was working for a cleaning company helping clean the Rose Bowl after the game when he was shot.

Stone’s father says it was his sons first day on the job and that he thinks he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Stone was a recent graduate of Culver City High School where he played football and was enrolled in West LA College in Culver City where he was studying real estate.

“Very sad news. Condolences from everyone at CCUSD go out to Kamryn Stone’s family and friends after this senseless tragedy,” said Culver City Unified School District.

Police were called to the Rose Bowl Saturday night around 11:30 pm near Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street following reports of a physical altercation and shots fired and found two victims. Stone was in grave condition while with a 51-year-old male was in stable condition.

Both men were taken to a local hospital but Stone did not survive. The other victim, a Los Angeles resident, is expected to fully recover.

Pasadena police say this may not have been a random shooting.

“Pasadena police detectives have taken the lead in furthering the investigation. The motive for the altercation that led to the shooting remains under investigation. Initially it appears this incident may not be random in nature. The investigation is ongoing with no further details being released at this time,” reads the statement.

Anyone with information about this is encouraged to contact Pasadena police.