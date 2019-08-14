Inglewood Man to Stand Trial for Double Murder Hate Crimes

By Staff Writer

A 31-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial for the murder of a man on the 91 Freeway and another in Inglewood last year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced this week.

Daniel Martinez (dob 1/25/88) of Inglewood faces two counts of murder, four counts each of attempted murder and shooting from a motor vehicle, three counts of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle as well as one count of possession of an assault weapon.

The charges include special circumstance allegations of intentional killings because of race, by means of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and multiple murders.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the felony information yesterday and is scheduled for pretrial on Sept. 23 in Department O of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Inglewood Branch. He was held to answer to the charges on July 26.

Martinez allegedly shot and killed Samuel Ferguson, 26, while the victim was on the westbound 91 near Artesia Boulevard on Aug. 17, 2018, prosecutors said.

Two days later, a victim and two members of his family were stopped at a light on West Boulevard approaching Slauson Avenue when the defendant reportedly began to fire at his vehicle, according to evidence presented at the preliminary hearing.

On Aug. 20, 2018, Martinez drove up to the 900 block of North Beach Avenue in Inglewood and fired a revolver at three male victims standing outside. All were hit, but Alhmond Davis, 27, died as a result of his injuries, prosecutors said.

The defendant also is charged with another drive-by shooting in Inglewood on Aug. 23, 2018. The victim was at a stoplight near Hyde Park Boulevard and West Avenue when Martinez allegedly shot at the vehicle and struck the victim in the head, prosecutors added.

The defendant is being held with no bail. If convicted as charged, Martinez faces capital punishment or life in prison without the possibility of parole. A decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date.