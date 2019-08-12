Culver City Police Officers Honored for Saving Child’s Life

Officers Banda and Simon to be recognized by Culver City City Council

By Sam Catanzaro

Two Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers are getting recognized for the actions that saved a child’s life.

On July 22, 2019, Culver City Police Officers Banda and Simon received a radio call of a five-year-old child not breathing at a residence. Upon arrival, the officers rushed into the home and contacted the child’s mother, who was holding the child.

According to the CCPD, the officers quickly determined that the child was choking and not breathing.

“The officers took control of the child and, in an attempt to clear the child’s airway, began to administer a ‘back thrust’ technique to the child. After several thrusts, the child began to breathe,” CCPD said in a press release. “Officers Banda and Simon’s decisive actions saved the life of the child.”

As a precaution, the child was taken to a local hospital and was found to be in good condition.

Both officers will be honored at the August 12 Culver City City Council meeting at 7 p.m. in the Mike Balkman City Council chambers.