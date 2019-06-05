Culver City Resident to Cycle Nearly 1,000 Miles for Children’s Cancer

Joel Falter takes part in the Great Cycle Challenge

By Keldine Hull

Culver City resident Joel Falter is cycling for a good cause. During the month of June, for the 5th Annual Great Cycle Challenge USA, Falter plans to ride 810 miles and raise $20,000 for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF). According to Falter, “This is the fourth time I have participated in Great Cycle Challenge. During those years, I rode 2,180 miles and raised $53,581.19.”



Founded in 2015, the Great Cycle Challenge USA has grown to become one of the most popular cycling events in the country. The Great Cycle Challenge encourages cyclists to test their abilities and push their boundaries in support of helping the thousands of children diagnosed with cancer each year.



“I am riding for family and friends that have battled cancer. The fight is a hard one. It taxes the mind and body for the patient and their family members. My objective is to make a difference in a child’s life,” Falter wrote in his Great Cycle bio. “Some problems, like childhood cancer, may seem too big or too overwhelming to solve. I have seen firsthand how hard researchers work every day to find better treatments and cures for kids fighting cancer or new advances in care and hospitalization. I ride to raise awareness and help fund researchers and clinicians, so their work keeps moving forward. Even in the face of problems as big as childhood cancer, a little idea, a little hope does a lot.”



Within the last four years, over 153,000 riders have traveled a combined 12 million miles, raising over $16 million for the research and treatment of childhood cancer.



This year, the CCRF hopes to raise $8.2 million. According to John Hallberg, Chief Executive Officer at the Children’s Cancer Research Fund, over 15,000 American children are diagnosed with cancer ever year. “Sadly, 38 children die every week,” Hallberg added. “Thanks to riders like Joel, we’re fueling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.”



To learn more, visit: https://greatcyclechallenge.com

