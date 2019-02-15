Interactive Westside Dance Performance in Venice

“Façade of Time”, Feb 17, 3:45 p.m.

By Staff Writer

In an intersection between dance, history and social justice, a public performance this weekend in Venice promises to be both visually and intellectually stimulating.

“Façade of Time” is a site-specific dance project comprised of sixty performers of mixed age and experience, contemplating the interplay between personal and collective, constructed and spontaneous, performer and audience. By performing in a public space, the piece incorporates the vicissitudes of environment, collapsing barriers and enabling access without pretension or hierarchy.

The performance will move through the Venice neighborhood, between Venice Blvd., Windward Avenue, West of Abbot Kinney Blvd. and culminate on the beach straight out from Windward Ave. at the breakwater.

“Venice, with its vibrant history, driven to dereliction, to become an icon of gentrification and a commercial metropolis, exemplifies transformation. While its basic infrastructure has remained largely unchanged it is now home to many dotcom’s but still a destination for homeless. Venice has held the potential for the arts to be a source of healing in the community. We forge artistic connections and creative relationships utilizing local spaces in novel ways,” reads the event’s website.

Sunday, February 17, 3:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. sunset. Start location 200 N Venice Blvd. For more information, visit www.bodyweather.org/faade-of-time.