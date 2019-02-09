Westside Student Earns a Perfect ACT Score

Gillian Varnum of Archer School scores a 36 on the ACT.

By Staff Writer

Santa Monica resident Gillian Varnum, a junior at The Archer School for Girls, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

Less than 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2018, only 2,760 out of more than 2 million graduates who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

In a letter to Gillian recognizing this exceptional achievement, ACT CEO Marten Roorda stated, “Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. Your exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”

Gillian is a Santa Monica native who attended Roosevelt Elementary School before enrolling at Archer. In addition to being a dedicated student, Gillian is committed to contributing to her local community, bringing hands-on science activities to elementary school children through Archer’s Mobile Science Camp and baking birthday cakes for children in foster care through Santa Monica’s For Goodness Cakes. When she’s not studying, baking, or sharing her passion for science with younger kids, you can find Gillian on the beach volleyball courts, where she practices year-round and plays for Archer’s varsity beach volleyball team.